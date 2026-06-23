Aemond vs. Daemon Targaryen Is Officially Setup in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1

Two of the most daunting players in the Dance of the Dragons are Aemond and Daemon Targaryen, and House of the Dragon Season 3’s premiere sets up the looming showdown between them. Despite these characters fighting on opposing sides of the Targaryen civil war, Aemond and Daemon have quite a bit in common. They’re both second sons, they both have ambitions for the Iron Throne at some point in the show, and they’re both merciless. It’s only right that House of the Dragon pits them against each other eventually, and based what happens in Fire & Blood, the Game of Thrones spinoff will do just that. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1, as well as Fire & Blood (and potentially future episodes).

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In the midst of all its action, House of the Dragon Season 3’s premiere lays the groundwork for their confrontation, too. One comment from early in “Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood” references where it will unfold, and Helaena is clearly picking up on the likelihood of Aemond’s death via her dragon dreams. Using minor details like this, the series is setting the stage for Aemond vs. Daemon — though it’s unlikely it’ll happen until House of the Dragon Season 4.

The Gods Eye Is Mentioned in a Discussion With Daemon in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1

Image via HBO

In Fire & Blood, Daemon and Aemond’s big showdown is dubbed the Battle Above the Gods Eye, as the two clash over Harrenhal and the massive titular lake next to it. It’s one of the most iconic aerial fights described in George R.R. Martin’s book, and House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1 sets Daemon and Aemond up to go there. Not only does Alicent convince Aemond that he’ll need to retreat to Harrenhal for his safety, but the Gods Eye itself is referenced during a conversation between Oscar Tully and Daemon.

When Daemon finds the young lord on the battlefield, Oscar notes that the Lannister host has “scattered” following a fight. “Our scouts believe they’re regrouping near the God’s Eye,” he tells Daemon, putting the Greens in position to retake the castle near it. And Aemond and Criston do, indeed, regain control of Harrenhal while Daemon is busy helping Rhaenyra secure King’s Landing. When they get word of Rhaenyra’s victory, Aemond wreaks havoc on the riverlands, pushing Daemon to pursue him. House of the Dragon Season 3’s premiere quietly sets all of this in motion with just a couple of conversations.

Helaena’s Conversation With Alicent Also Alludes to Aemond Targaryen’s Fate

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Helaena’s discussion with Alicent in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1 also subtly lays the bricks for Aemond vs. Daemon, teasing the former’s death. Of all the Greens, Helaena is the least active in the war between House of the Dragon‘s two Targaryen factions. However, her dragon dreams allow her to sense what’s coming. As both Aemond and Daemon fall during the Battle Above the Gods Eye, it’s fitting that she tells her mother that Aemond knows fear again. “He knows that if he has to face Rhaenyra’s dragons, he’ll die,” she says ominously.

Caraxes is among the dragons in Rhaenyra’s reservoir, and he’s one of the few that could put up a fight against Vhagar. During Aemond vs. Daemon, Caraxes does do damage to the other dragon — enough to give Daemon an opening to launch himself onto Vhagar and drive his sword through Aemond’s eye. Although Daemon’s body is never found, Fire & Blood reveals the bodies of his dragon, Aemond, and Vhagar are all uncovered later.

When Aemond vs. Daemon Could Happen in House of the Dragon

Image via HBO

Based on what happens in Fire & Blood — and how incredible both Matt Smith’s and Ewan Mitchell’s characters are on-screen — the Battle Above the Gods Eye should be an incredible addition to House of the Dragon. Fans will have to wait for it, though, as prior battles and the Fall of King’s Landing are likely to take up the remainder of House of the Dragon Season 3. Assuming this outing ends with Rhaenyra on the Iron Throne, Season 4 should grapple with the aftermath. That includes Aemond and Daemon’s legendary fight, which the series is already upping the anticipation for.

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