Is Sunfyre, Aegon’s Dragon, Still Alive in House of the Dragon Season 3?!

For two years, House of the Dragon viewers have been told that Sunfyre, the dragon of Aegon II Targaryen, is dead, having been killed in the Battle at Rook’s Rest, which also saw the death of Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon, Meleys. Given that he was last seen crashing to the ground after being attacked by Vhagar, there was little reason to doubt that as fact, and even less so when you consider some of the mentions about the dragon since it happened. “My dragon is dead,” Aegon II asserted in the Season 2 finale. Season 3, Episode 3 brought an update, courtesy of Daemon Targaryen: “The only dragon [Baela] saw was Sunfyre. Long dead and decaying.”

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Warning: Contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 4, and MAJOR spoilers for future events from the book Fire & Blood from this point on.

Now, though, there is reason to doubt. As Aegon and Larys Strong continue on their journey from King’s Landing, they venture near Rook’s Rest, where they find the body of Sunfyre. Aegon is shocked and emotional to see him, putting his hands on his head, and speaking the little High Valyrian he knows, before asserting that, actually, the dragon is alive. Larys dismisses this, in part because the king’s actions are drawing unwanted attention, but also because it seems so unlikely. The dragon certainly looks dead, but does Aegon, who is deeply bonded to the creature, have the right of it?

Sunfyre IS Still Alive (According To The Book)

Image via HBO

In Fire & Blood, events at Rook’s Rest play out differently. Aemond and Vhagar do not attack Aegon and Sunfyre, but do still end up severely injuring them in the fight against Meleys. The three dragons tumble to the ground, and while Vhagar is unhurt, Meleys is killed, and Sunfyre has half a wing torn off. He is unable to fly, and too large and heavy for anyone to move, so remains healing near Rook’s Rest, but everyone is very much aware that the dragon is still alive, with men left behind to guard him.

The show has obviously taken a different route, but is clearly headed to the same destination. After all, if Sunfyre weren’t going to still be alive, there’s far less value in putting the dragon on screen again in Season 3, and even less so in raising the possibility of survival. It was accepted that Sunfyre was dead, and it could have simply chose to confirm that with the body if showing him, but it did the opposite. And the only reason to raise the idea he’s alive is, well, if he is still alive. But more to the point, he has to be for bigger events to unfold.

Sunfyre’s Role In House Of The Dragon’s Future

Image via HBO

Sometime after the Battle at Rook’s Rest, a Team Black supporter, Walys Mooton, Lord of Maidenpool, attempted to retake the castle – and to slay the dragon. He led several men into an attack on the creature, but they paid the ultimate price. Sunfyre found the strength to rise against them, using both his tail and dragonfire to kill them. A few weeks later, it was reported that the dragon had vanished completely, despite having difficulty flying with an injured wing.

Eventually, Aegon succeeds in making his way to Dragonstone, where he hears of a dragon with golden scales killing one of the island’s wild dragons. He goes off in search of it, and discovers it is indeed Sunfyre, with the pair finally reunited. He spends time flying upon him so that he can regain his strength. He then makes his move to take Dragonstone, facing off against Baela Targaryen and her dragon, Moondancer. Sunfyre emerges victorious, killing his rival, with Baela taken captive, though Aegon is once again terribly wounded, breaking both of his legs in a fall.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra, having been forced to flee King’s Landing, also makes her way back to Dragonstone where, unbeknownst to her, Aegon is in command and lying in wait. Rhaenyra was taken captive, and Aegon had his half-sister fed to his dragon, though Sunfyre would later die from wounds suffered in the fight with Moondancer. Rhaenyra’s death was described by Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, as he gleefully told Margaery Tyrell about it, and it’s too monumental a piece of canon to not happen. Thus, Sunfyre has to be alive for the events to unfold as they ought to, and he’ll have a bigger role to play in House of the Dragon‘s future.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

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