Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms First Episode Titles Ahead of October Premiere

Avatar: Seven Havens is gearing up to kick off a whole new era of Avatar: The Last Airbender later this October, and the new animated series has confirmed the first few episode titles ahead of its big premiere. Avatar: The Last Airbender series creator Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino have returned with a new project from Avatar Studios following the release of Avatar Aang: the Last Airbender earlier this Summer. And this new series is set hundreds of years after the events of The Legend of Korra.

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be introducing fans to a new Avatar in the wake of Korra, who is currently teased to be the reason why the world has been destroyed. All these years later, civilization has dwindled to only seven different havens spread across the world, and they don’t trust the Avatar in the same way that they did during Aang’s time. And the official titles for the first few episodes of the new series have been revealed on its Instagram page.

Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms First Episode Titles

Book One of Avatar: Seven Havens is titled “Survival,” and the first episode is titled “On the Horizon.” This is followed by Episode 2 titled “Into the Storm,” and then by Episode 3 titled “The Order.” These titles already raise a lot of potential questions as to what to expect from the new series. With it being so separated from the events of the previous two series, it’s going to be essentially a completely blank slate in the kinds of stories it wants to tell. And its post-apocalyptic world already seems to be raising the stakes.

Avatar: Seven Havens will feature 26 episodes in total, and the first 13 make up this upcoming “Survival” season. This certainly paints an intense picture for the upcoming series as it’s made clear that the Avatar is in a very dangerous position compared to Aang and Korra’s time in the role. But this also raises a lot of questions about the kind of state that Korra left the world in if she did indeed cause this cataclysm that changed everything. Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer before we see it all in action.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Come Out?

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be officially making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th with its first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 will then be released a few days later with the streaming service on October 16th, Episode 7-9 will then follow on October 23rd, and then the final Episodes 10-13 will be wrapping up the first season on October 30th. The second season of episodes will be released at a later date with the streaming service, but it has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time.

This is a great release schedule for the animated series as fans had been worried that it would be dropping all at once. With so many mysteries already surrounding the titles of these first few episodes, it’s clear that there’s going to be a lot of conversation surrounding all of these new episodes as they release. Are you looking forward to the debut of Avatar: Seven Havens? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!