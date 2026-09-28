Everything New You Can Stream for Free on Tubi in October 2026

We have made it to the end of September. With just a few days left in the month, thoughts are already turning towards October and it’s going to be a great month. While the calendar says that fall just started, October is the time of year where things really start to get seasonal with the changing of leaves, cooler weather, and shorter days. It’s also the month where we get a fan-favorite holiday in Halloween, leading to kids trick-or-treating and plenty of spooky movie marathons all around. But the new month also means that we’re getting new streaming content across the board. Paid platforms like Netflix and HBO Max have already shared their lists of what is coming for their subscribers in October, but it’s not just the paid services getting new content. Free streamers are as well and now we know what to expect from Tubi next month.
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While there are definitely plenty of spooky Halloween watches coming to Tubi in October, there is a lot of other content as well if that isn’t your thing. Some big standouts are Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home for the Marvel fans along with great movies like The Goonies, District 9, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind Director’s Cut. And that’s just scratching the surface. Read on to see what is coming to Tubi next month. Please note that all titles will arrive on Tubi on October 1st unless otherwise noted.
Series Spotlight
Creepers – 10/22
Creepshow
One On One
Stan Against Evil
The Librarians
The Neighborhood
The Royals (Seasons 1-4)
What I Like About You (Seasons 3-4)
Wild Rose
Action
65
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys II
Commando
Gemini Man
Get Carter (2000)
Land of Wolves -10/17
Marauders
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Plane
The Rundown
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Street Fighter (1994)
The Foreigner
The Wrath Of Man
Waterworld
XXX: Return Of Xander Cage
Art House
Blindspotting (2018)
Frank – 10/16
Free Fire
Gloria Bell
God’s Creatures
Heel (2025)
The Inspection
Killer Joe
Machine Gun Preacher
Mad God
Melancholia – 10/16
Pusher – 10/2
Pusher II – 10/9
Pusher III: Angel Of Death – 10/9
Black Cinema
All About The Benjamins
Boo! A Madea Halloween
First Sunday
The Great Debaters
Harlem Nights
Life
Night School
Soul Men
Stomp The Yard
Think Like A Man
Think Like A Man Too
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too?
Comedy
A Man Called Otto
Bewitched (2005)
Ghostbusters (2016)
Hollywood Homicide
I Spy
Identity Thief
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
Life Of Crime
One For The Money
Queenpins
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 5
Spaceballs
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Burbs
The Death Of Dick Long
The Informant!
The Mask
Theater Camp
Wildflower (2022)
Documentary
Jodorowsky’s Dune
Some Kind Of Heaven – 10/20
Drama
Badlands
Barnyard
Cake (2014)
Detroit (2017)
Forrest Gump
House Of Gucci
Licorice Pizza
National Champions
Race
The Color Purple
The Green Mile
The Kill Team
The Mauritanian
The Social Network
White Boy Rick
Horror
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later
Brightburn
Christine (1983)
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
Evil Dead (2013)
Gretel & Hansel
Fright Night (2011)
Haunter
Hereditary
Heretic (2024)
House Of 1000 Corpses
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
Insidious
Insidious 2
Insidious 3
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda
Late Night With The Devil – 10/19
Maxxxine
Midsommar
Mr. Crocket
Queen Of The Damned
Pearl (2022)
Ready Or Not
Silent Night (2012)
She-Creature (2001)
Slender Man
Talk To Me
The Craft: Legacy
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Front Room
The Haunting
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Human Centipede
The Human Centipede II
The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence)
The Last House On The Left
The Tall Man
Traumatika
X (2022)
Kids & Family
A Dog’s Journey
A Dog’s Purpose
Despicable Me 2
Goosebumps (2015)
Little Big League
Monster House
Open Season: Scared Silly
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
The Angry Birds Movie
The Ant Bully
The Goonies
The Last Airbender
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Romance
Adrift
Breathe (2017)
Grease
How Do You Know
Maid In Manhattan
Romancing The Stone
The Sun Is Also A Star
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
After Earth
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Director’s Cut
District 9
Dune (1984)
I, Frankenstein
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
Knowing
Life (2017)
Moon
Needle In A Timestack
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Star Trek II: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Terminator Genisys
The Faculty
The Terminator
Voyagers
Thriller
Alice (2022)
Byzantium
Cliffhanger
Devil In A Blue Dress
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Fatale (2020)
No Good Deed (2014)
Set It Off
Silent Partner (1978)
Takers (2010)
The Forgiven
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Stepfather (2009)
The Voyeurs
Western
Maverick
Silverado