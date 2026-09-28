Everything New You Can Stream for Free on Tubi in October 2026

We have made it to the end of September. With just a few days left in the month, thoughts are already turning towards October and it’s going to be a great month. While the calendar says that fall just started, October is the time of year where things really start to get seasonal with the changing of leaves, cooler weather, and shorter days. It’s also the month where we get a fan-favorite holiday in Halloween, leading to kids trick-or-treating and plenty of spooky movie marathons all around. But the new month also means that we’re getting new streaming content across the board. Paid platforms like Netflix and HBO Max have already shared their lists of what is coming for their subscribers in October, but it’s not just the paid services getting new content. Free streamers are as well and now we know what to expect from Tubi next month.

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While there are definitely plenty of spooky Halloween watches coming to Tubi in October, there is a lot of other content as well if that isn’t your thing. Some big standouts are Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home for the Marvel fans along with great movies like The Goonies, District 9, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind Director’s Cut. And that’s just scratching the surface. Read on to see what is coming to Tubi next month. Please note that all titles will arrive on Tubi on October 1st unless otherwise noted.

Series Spotlight

Image Courtesy of TNT

Creepers – 10/22

Creepshow

One On One

Stan Against Evil

The Librarians

The Neighborhood

The Royals (Seasons 1-4)

What I Like About You (Seasons 3-4)

Wild Rose

Action

65

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II

Commando

Gemini Man

Get Carter (2000)

Land of Wolves -10/17

Marauders

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Plane

The Rundown

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Street Fighter (1994)

The Foreigner

The Wrath Of Man

Waterworld

XXX: Return Of Xander Cage

Art House

Blindspotting (2018)

Frank – 10/16

Free Fire

Gloria Bell

God’s Creatures

Heel (2025)

The Inspection

Killer Joe

Machine Gun Preacher

Mad God

Melancholia – 10/16

Pusher – 10/2

Pusher II – 10/9

Pusher III: Angel Of Death – 10/9

Black Cinema

All About The Benjamins

Boo! A Madea Halloween

First Sunday

The Great Debaters

Harlem Nights

Life

Night School

Soul Men

Stomp The Yard

Think Like A Man

Think Like A Man Too

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too?

Comedy

A Man Called Otto

Bewitched (2005)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Hollywood Homicide

I Spy

Identity Thief

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

Life Of Crime

One For The Money

Queenpins

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

Spaceballs

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Burbs

The Death Of Dick Long

The Informant!

The Mask

Theater Camp

Wildflower (2022)

Documentary

Jodorowsky’s Dune

Some Kind Of Heaven – 10/20

Drama

Badlands

Barnyard

Cake (2014)

Detroit (2017)

Forrest Gump

House Of Gucci

Licorice Pizza

National Champions

Race

The Color Purple

The Green Mile

The Kill Team

The Mauritanian

The Social Network

White Boy Rick

Horror

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

Brightburn

Christine (1983)

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

Evil Dead (2013)

Gretel & Hansel

Fright Night (2011)

Haunter

Hereditary

Heretic (2024)

House Of 1000 Corpses

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Insidious

Insidious 2

Insidious 3

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda

Late Night With The Devil – 10/19

Maxxxine

Midsommar

Mr. Crocket

Queen Of The Damned

Pearl (2022)

Ready Or Not

Silent Night (2012)

She-Creature (2001)

Slender Man

Talk To Me

The Craft: Legacy

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Front Room

The Haunting

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Human Centipede

The Human Centipede II

The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence)

The Last House On The Left

The Tall Man

Traumatika

X (2022)

Kids & Family

A Dog’s Journey

A Dog’s Purpose

Despicable Me 2

Goosebumps (2015)

Little Big League

Monster House

Open Season: Scared Silly

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

The Angry Birds Movie

The Ant Bully

The Goonies

The Last Airbender

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Romance

Adrift

Breathe (2017)

Grease

How Do You Know

Maid In Manhattan

Romancing The Stone

The Sun Is Also A Star

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

After Earth

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Director’s Cut

District 9

Dune (1984)

I, Frankenstein

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Knowing

Life (2017)

Moon

Needle In A Timestack

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Star Trek II: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Terminator Genisys

The Faculty

The Terminator

Voyagers

Thriller

Alice (2022)

Byzantium

Cliffhanger

Devil In A Blue Dress

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Fatale (2020)

No Good Deed (2014)

Set It Off

Silent Partner (1978)

Takers (2010)

The Forgiven

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Stepfather (2009)

The Voyeurs

Western

Maverick

Silverado