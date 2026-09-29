Dennis Haskins, Saved By The Bell’s Mr. Belding Dead at 75

Dennis Haskins, the actor who starred as Mr. Belding on Saved By the Bell has died at the age of 75.

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According to Variety, Haskins’ agent Jay Schachter, confirmed the actor’s passing:

“It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

No cause of death has been made official at this time. However, Haskins had reportedly been privately battling Parkinson’s disease for roughly eight years, according to a tribute from his longtime friends at Dimples Karaoke Bar.

Haskins portrayed the principal of Bayside High on Saved by the Bell for over a decade across multiple shows and movies. He was first cast in the pre-Saved by the Bell show Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988, before being retooled into Saved by the Bell as fans know it. Haskins’ last official appearance as Mr. Belding was in the final season of Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which concluded its run in 2000. He would play or voice various versions of the character in future appearances. In 2012, he would reprise the role on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, and his final portrayal of the character was in 2015 for the Saved by the Bell reunion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but those were only non-canon cameos and parody skits.

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Dennis Haskins was a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, born there on November 18th, 1950. As a hint of his future career in film and TV, during college he served as the student government’s entertainment chair, bringing Ike & Tina Turner to campus in 1973 and booking an early Chaka Khan show for $750. He also worked as manager, agent, and concert promoter before becoming an actor. Haskins love for his alma mater continued throughout the years. In 2015, he donated his working script and memorabilia from Saved By The Bell, including a screen-worn Belding suit, to the University of Tennessee.

In 1979, Haskins would appear as Moss in the series premiere of Dukes of Hazzard. He would return to the show as a utility player, portraying multiple one-off characters. Over the years he would appear in small roles on The West Wing, How I Met Your Mother, Mad Men, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl, and the movies Max Keeble’s Big Move and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

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