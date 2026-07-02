House of the Dragon Just Officially Set Up 1 Big Targaryen Story for After the Civil War Ends

Despite the events of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2, the Dance of the Dragons is still underway — but in its latest chapter, the Game of Thrones spinoff sets the stage for one story that occurs after the Targaryen civil war. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2. Rhaenyra Targaryen now sits on the Iron Throne, but “Queen’s Landing” only shifts the power dynamics between the Blacks and the Greens; it doesn’t actually conclude their larger conflict. With Aegon and Aemond at large, there are still claimants to the throne to oppose Rhaenyra. That’s not to mention all the people of Westeros who won’t easily get behind having a queen.

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And we know from Fire & Blood — and the fact that House of the Dragon is ending with Season 4 — that the fighting will continue. The series is already teasing future developments within the Dance of the Dragons, like Aemond vs. Daemon. In Season 3’s second episode, it also nods to a story that happens after it. We’ll likely see some of it on-screen, even if we don’t get the full details.

Baela and Alyn Finally Meet in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2

Image via Theo Whiteman/HBO

Corlys Velaryon and his family play significant roles in House of the Dragon. Indeed, his wife, kids, and grandkids all contribute to Team Black’s campaign in some way. And Corlys’ illegitimate sons, Alyn and Addam, become more important as the series continues. However, they’re just beginning to interact with the other characters crucial to Rhaenyra’s cause. House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2 finally brings Alyn and Corlys’ granddaughter, Baela, together on-screen. As they search for the Lord of the Tides after the Battle of the Gullet, they reflect on their relationships with him. Alyn also asks Baela about the late Prince Jacaerys, to whom she was betrothed. She mentions she’s tired of losing people, marking a surprising moment of vulnerability between them.

This scene delivers some much-needed development for House of the Dragon‘s supporting players, but it also lays the foundation for Baela and Alyn’s book story. The two continue to play larger roles in the Dance of the Dragons, and their discussion sets up what comes after. It’s hard to say how far into George R.R. Martin’s post-Dance history HOTD Season 4 will go. Baela and Alyn’s introduction is a nice tough for readers, though, and it suggests we’ll go slightly beyond the actual war. SPOILERS ahead for Fire & Blood and (likely) future seasons of House of the Dragon.

Baela and Alyn’s Conversation Sets Up a Future Targaryen Story

Image via Theo Whiteman/HBO

Baela and Alyn end up married after the Dance of the Dragons, and their first interaction lays the groundwork for an ongoing connection between the two. As the Targaryen civil war continues, we can expect Baela to eventually face Aegon II at Dragonstone — though if Sunfyre really is dead in the show, it’s hard to say what that might look like. She becomes his captive, and even following his death and Aegon III’s ascension, Baela and Rhaena are treated as political pawns. They’re both considered to become the king’s heir, and they’re both ordered to marry. However, Baela runs away before that can happen, taking refuge with Alyn at Driftmark.

They wed instead, which is seemingly for political reasons. Alyn saves Baela from an unwanted fate, which suggests there’s some kindness between them. House of the Dragon Season 3 seems to be setting that up. Of course, the union likely benefits Alyn as well, since even after being legitimized, he’ll no doubt be questioned as Corlys’ heir. Fire & Blood notes that Baela and Alyn don’t have the happiest marriage, and there’s even the suggestion of infidelity. It’s unclear how much of this House of the Dragon will show, and how closely it will stick to it. The series is known for making changes, but after Season 3, Episode 2, it seems headed in the general direction outlined in George R.R. Martin’s book.

Will Baela and Alyn’s Future Be Shown in House of the Dragon?

Image via Theo Whiteman/HBO

House of the Dragon will need to see Aegon III on the Iron Throne and offer some closure to everyone else before it ends, so it’s very likely we’ll see Baela and Alyn married on-screen at some point. The show will want to reveal what becomes of them, and it’s setting Alyn up to be the new Lord of the Tides. However, Season 4 may not have time to get into the intricacies of their marriage, or even why it happens. If it concludes with Rhaenyra’s son taking the Iron Throne, it would be a bit anti-climactic to dig into possible heirs after — especially if the spinoff does nothing to further characterize her youngest kids beforehand. Only time will tell where we leave things, but House of the Dragon is establishing Baela and Alyn’s dynamic for a reason. We can expect something to come of that, even if it’s minor.

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