House of the Dragon Season 3 Just Secretly Set Up a Major Lannister Twist

House of the Dragon Season 3 just quietly set up a major Lannister twist, and it would realign one of the show’s storylines with George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The Lannisters play a significantly smaller role in the Game of Thrones prequel series than they do in the original, but they’re still present and seizing opportunities as the Dance of the Dragons unfolds. That backfires in House of the Dragon Season 3’s premiere, as House Lannister suffers two big losses. And the latest chapter just laid the groundwork to undo one of them. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3, “Rhaenyra Triumphant.”

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House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 is largely absent of Lannister drama, as its main focus is Rhaenyra’s adjustment to ruling. The Great House of Westeros does get a brief mention, however, and it’s likely a clue that a twist is coming. Not only would this give more purpose to a prominent supporting storyline, but it would set up House of the Dragon‘s endgame. We know where certain characters should end up due to Fire & Blood, but one fate takes a surprising turn during the Battle of the Gullet.

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 Hints at Tyland Lannister Being Alive

House of the Dragon Season 3 seemingly kicks off with two big Lannister deaths. First, the Winter Wolves present Jason Lannister’s head to Daemon Targaryen, leaving no question about his status for the remainder of the season. After securing an alliance with the Triarchy, Tyland Lannister also finds himself in peril. Tired of his input, Sharako Lohar pushes him off her ship during the Battle of the Gullet. We’re led to believe being shoved into the ocean will kill him. However, there’s a good chance that’s not actually the case. For one, Davos Seaworth and Corlys Velaryon are all the proof we need that Tyland could miraculously wash up on shore following the conflict. There’s also the golden rule of television to consider: if you don’t see a body, the character’s probably not dead.

And a line from Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 further lays the foundation for Tyland’s return. Early in the episode, he tells Rhaenyra, “After the Gullet, we must presume Ser Tyland dead.” The use of the word “presume” is doing heavy lifting here, reminding us that Tyland’s death isn’t officially confirmed. Corlys’ statement leaves the door open for Jefferson Hall’s Lannister to come back in future episodes of House of the Dragon. Considering where he ends up in Martin’s source material, we can probably expect such a twist.

SPOILERS ahead for Fire & Blood and likely future episodes of House of the Dragon.

This Tyland Lannister Twist Fits With the Dance of the Dragons’ Outcome in Fire & Blood

Image via HBO

All the evidence points to a big Tyland Lannister twist on the horizon, and it would help House of the Dragon get back on the same page as Fire & Blood. While Tyland is far from the most important character in the Targaryen civil war, he does come into a position of power after it. He’s at his lowest point when Rhaenyra seizes the Red Keep, as he’s tortured for information about the crown’s treasury. It’s unclear if the HBO series is skipping this or setting him up to be captured after the battle.

Tyland’s circumstances improve after the Greens take back King’s Landing, and he resumes his former role as Master of Coin. And even when King Aegon II is killed and Rhaenyra’s son, Aegon III, ascends the Iron Throne, Tyland is granted a pardon. He winds up serving Aegon III faithfully, despite his choices in the Dance of the Dragons. This eventually leads to him becoming the Hand of the King, which is where his arc should go in the show — especially if the series wants to put the Lannisters back in a position of power. It should aim for this, since it explains why they’re still doing well in Game of Thrones. The simplest way to set that up is to bring Tyland Lannister back from the “dead.“

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