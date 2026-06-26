Game of Thrones’ Original Villains Just Suffered a Huge Defeat in House of the Dragon

Even with Team Black triumphing in the Battle of the Gullet, there aren’t many winners on the heels of House of the Dragon Season 3’s premiere — and Game of Thrones‘ original villains just suffered a huge defeat. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 1. With the Velaryon fleet seeing significant losses, and Prince Jacaerys Targaryen perishing in the fight, the Battle of the Gullet’s outcome is poised to hurt both sides of the Targaryen civil war. Given what becomes of the Triarchy, though, the Greens are facing heavier setbacks. And that’s not the only loss they face during Episode 1.

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House of the Dragon Season Season 3, Episode 1 also sees the Greens’ forces retreating in the Riverlands, the result of Daemon Targaryen and the Winter Wolves putting up impressive fights there. Between this conflict and the Battle of the Gullet, things aren’t looking good for anyone backing Aegon II Targaryen as king. And one family, in particular, suffers significant losses in the premiere: Game of Thrones‘ original villains.

The Lannisters Were the Original Villains of Game of Thrones

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones doesn’t have clear-cut villains, as all of its characters are deeply flawed and complicated. However, if you have to choose villains for the HBO series, the Lannisters essentially fill that role when it opens. After all, Jaime and Cersei kick off the first episode in spectacularly terrible fashion. When Bran Stark catches them being incestuous with, Jaime pushes the boy from a tower. It makes for a shocking ending to Game of Thrones’ premiere, and it makes it impossible to get behind either of the Lannister twins. (It also makes it more impressive that Game of Thrones pulls off a redemption arc for Jaime later.)

The Lannisters also antagonize the Starks on multiple occasions, and they’re ultimately the reason that Ned loses his head. Their actions kickstart the conflict between the Lannisters and the Starks, and the former are clearly in the wrong there — both because Cersei’s kids don’t truly have a right to the Iron Throne and because they’re willing to commit heinous acts to win. While Tyrion remains complicated throughout the show, and Jaime manages to improve, they are the original enemy. And while House Lannister stays on top for the first few seasons of the original show, it suffers a major defeat in House of the Dragon Season 3’s premiere.

House Lannister Suffers 2 Huge Losses in House of the Dragon Season 3’s Premiere

Image via HBO

We don’t follow as many individual Lannisters in House of the Dragon as we do in Game of Thrones, but the Great House of Westeros pledges for the Greens in the prequel series. And we know two of them, albeit not that well: twins Jason and Tyland Lannister. They play active parts in securing and leading forces for the Greens, but they seemingly both perish in House of the Dragon Season 3’s opening chapter. Jason is killed by the Winter Wolves, with Roddy the Ruin presenting Daemon Targaryen with the man’s head. His brother doesn’t fare much better, as he’s pushed overboard by Sharako Lohar during the Battle of the Gullet. It’s possible Tyland will miraculously survive, but right now, the assumption is that they’re both dead.

That’s two major losses for the Lannisters, and in short succession. It’s even more shocking because Tyland actually survives the Dance of the Dragons in the books. If he drowns at the Gullet, it’ll be a significant departure from George R.R. Martin’s source material. And regardless of whether or not he returns, the premiere isn’t a good sign for the Lannisters heading into into House of the Dragon Season 3.

What House Lannister’s Losses Mean for House of the Dragon Season 3

With the Lannisters already facing setbacks and losses one episode into House of the Dragon‘s third season, it seems likely they’ll continue to struggle as the Blacks and the Greens clash with one another. Those familiar with Fire & Blood can guess at where their story is headed, though the show is obviously making some changes. SPOILERS ahead for Fire & Blood and potentially future episodes of House of the Dragon.

With Rhaenyra and her forces gaining ground this season (and eventually retaking King’s Landing), the Lannisters are likely to suffer more defeats as their armies fight for the opposing side. The Dance of the Dragons leaves them in a tough spot, though they do obviously recover from it — hence their status in Game of Thrones. They’ll probably have to wait until later in Season 3 or early in Season 4 for a proper turnaround, though. And if Tyland is well and truly dead, it’ll be up to other players to regain their power.

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