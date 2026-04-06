How Prime Video’s Hit Thriller Series Could Secretly Remake Two Amazing ’90s Morgan Freeman Movies

While it seems unlikely that Prime Video’s hit crime thriller series will bring two classic Morgan Freeman movies to life again on the small screen, this idea still has a lot of potential. In recent years, Prime Video has enjoyed a lot of success with streaming adaptations of long-running, bestselling book series. Prime Video’s Reacher is likely the most famous example of this phenomenon, with the action thriller becoming both a major critical success and a huge hit with audiences since the Alan Ritchson vehicle debuted in 2022. However, since then, 2026’s Scarpetta and another major crime thriller show have followed a similar blueprint.

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The James Patterson adaptation Cross stars Aldis Hodge as the titular forensic psychologist and detective. Based in Washington DC, Cross is a volatile but brilliant criminal investigator who becomes even more of a loose cannon after his wife’s murder. Faced with both corruption within the police force and criminal masterminds he must track down, Cross is left with no one to trust as Patterson’s brooding antihero tackles a new high-stakes case with each season of the Prime Video hit. Hodge isn’t the first or even the second actor to play Cross, with Morgan Freeman originating the role in 1997’s Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider.

Prime Video’s Cross Could Adapt Kiss the Girls And Along Came a Spider (Again)

Freeman played a less musclebound, but no less sharp, version of Cross in Kiss the Girls, a pacy, twisty serial killer thriller adapted from Patterson’s second Cross novel. Oddly, although its sequel, Along Came a Spider, was released four years later, that movie was actually based on the first novel in the Cross book series. Both movies received mixed reviews, but became guilty pleasure cult classics despite this. Numerous critics noted that Kiss the Girls turned Patterson’s source book into a classic ’90s serial killer thriller, with a spooky tone that aligned with fellow ‘90s genre outings like Copycat, The Bone Collector, Fallen, and Freeman’s own earlier hit, Se7en.

Much like Reacher didn’t adapt the novels that were already turned into unrelated Tom Cruise movies before the show began, it seems unlikely that Prime Video’s hit Cross will adapt these novels, no matter how long the show goes on. There are literally dozens of other Cross books that have never made it to the screen at all, so there is no need for the creators of the show to step on the proverbial toes of their franchise predecessors. That being said, it could be a surprisingly good idea for Cross to explore these two books again.

Prime Video’s Cross Re-Adapting These Morgan Freeman Movies Could Be A Good Idea

As noted above, the serial killer thriller boom of the ‘90s meant that both Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider were retooled to fit a then-recent box office trend. Thus, Cross could offer viewers a more faithful, less horror-leaning adaptation of both books that hews closer to Patterson’s original novels. Meanwhile, Hodge’s less taciturn, more erratic version of Cross could display more emotional investment in the cases than Freeman’s comparatively detached version of the detective.

Freeman’s take on Cross was intriguing, and both movies are well worth a watch for fans of ’90s thrillers. However, neither Kiss the Girls nor Along Came a Spider is such an untouchable classic of the genre that they can’t be touched. Rather, both movies invite a second screen adaptation that gives their story another chance. Furthermore, while Cruise’s Jack Reacher movies are far fresher in the cultural memory, Freeman’s Alex Cross movies came out 25 and 29 years ago, respectively. As such, Prime Video’s Cross could easily justify a remake since it has been so long since the original movies graced theaters.