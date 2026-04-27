I Can’t Believe The Boys Just Robbed Us of 1 Happy Ending We’ve Wanted for 7 Years

The Boys Season 5 is now at the halfway point, and although the characters’ fates aren’t etched in stone, the Prime Video series is robbing us of one happy ending that we’ve waited years for. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1-4. The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 sees the titular team taking a trip to Fort Harmony, where they hope to find the remaining V1 serum before Homelander does. When they arrive, it’s clear something’s off. The group becomes angry and abrasive toward one another, which they later realize is due to the influence of a supe named Quinn.

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The feelings that come out while they fight one another lead to awkward tensions later on. Accustomed to ups and downs, MM and Butcher get over the whole ordeal the quickest. However, one pairing is forced to face the music after the events of “King of Hell.” It’s set up in The Boys Season 5, Episode 3, but Frenchie and Kimiko accept there’s no future for them in this week’s outing.

The Boys Season 5 Just Robbed Us of a Happy Ending for Frenchie & Kimiko

Image via Prime Video

Kimiko talking is one of the highlights of The Boys Season 5, but she uses her voice to say some harsh things to Frenchie when she’s under Quinn’s influence. And she attempts to apologize at the end of Episode 4, which leads to a disappointing conversation between the pair — but one that’s needed after their gas-station talk in Episode 3. “Everyone One of You Sons of Bitches” reveals that Kimiko and Frenchie have very different futures in mind for themselves, assuming they survive the war against Homelander. Kimiko wants to settle down and have kids, while Frenchie wants to roam freely without being beholden to a family. This incompatibility lays the foundation for them breaking up, and this week seemingly makes it official.

After Kimiko apologizes to Frenchie, he tells her that he “can be whatever [she] needs.” It’s a clear attempt at bridging the gap between their ideal futures, but Kimiko shuts it down. Understandably, she doesn’t want to change Frenchie, who she believes thrives on “chaos.” However, she admits that she can’t continue to live the way they have been. When he asks where this leaves them, they both fall into an uncomfortable silence. It seems that their relationship may not survive Season 5, robbing us of a happy ending that’s seven years in the making.

The Prime Video Show Has Been Setting Frenchie & Kimiko’s Romance Up for Years

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From their introductions in The Boys Season 1, it’s clear that Frenchie and Kimiko care for each other. It may not begin romantically, but it doesn’t take long for the pair to head in that direction. And they finally kiss at the end of The Boys Season 4, paying off all the setup — even if they’re separated by Homelander’s supe army shortly after. Their reunion in Season 5 confirms that those feelings are still there, and perhaps stronger than ever, but the last two episodes of The Boys also flip their entire storyline on its head. It’s questionable if anyone will get a happy ending by the time this chapter is through, but Frenchie and Kimiko are among the characters who deserve it the most. It’s a shame that, even if they do find peace, it likely won’t be together.

The Boys Season 5 Can Still Make Frenchie’s & Kimiko’s Endings Worse

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The latest turn for Frenchie and Kimiko’s relationship might be disappointing, but The Boys Season 5 can still do worse in its remaining episodes. There aren’t many major deaths in the first half of this outing — A-Train’s is the most notable — but it seems inevitable there will be a bloodbath before the series finale is through. Defeating Homelander won’t be easy, nor will preventing Butcher from killing all the surviving supes.

And if The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 promises anything, it’s that the titular team may not be on the same page when their final stand against Vought and The Seven finally arrives. Frenchie and Kimiko could find themselves on the receiving end of Homelander’s wrath, or they could end up at odds with Butcher and MM. Either way, there’s no guarantee either of them will find a happy ending, even individually. Them going their separate ways could be one of the best-case scenarios, knowing what The Boys is capable of. The series could just as easily kill them before they ever get the chance to know peace.

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