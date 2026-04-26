The Boys Just Set Up 1 Member of the Seven Turning Against Homelander (& It’s Not Soldier Boy)

The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 just laid the groundwork for one member of The Seven to turn against Homelander, and surprisingly, it’s not Soldier Boy. The trust between the supes on The Seven has always been tenuous, with all parties operating with their own best interests at heart — and the weaker characters knowing Antony Starr’s villain can turn on them at any moment. We’ve seen it happen numerous times, with Black Noir’s and A-Train’s deaths being some of the most memorable instances. Needless to say, those on Vought’s prestigious team would be wise to stay on Homelander’s good side. However, given how erratic he is, that’s not always easy to accomplish. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episode 4.

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The supes on the Seven clearly know how quickly Homelander can flip on them; it’s the reason The Deep and Firecracker are so anxious to please him. And although another member of the team doesn’t faun over him in the same way, she’s just as aware that he’s dangerous and unstable. That’s why she’s willing to turn on him if it means her own survival, and The Boys‘ latest episode proves as much with one short scene.

The Boys Season 5 Just Set Up Sister Sage Turning on Homelander

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Sister Sage spends most of her time on The Boys helping Homelander gain power, and his takeover in The Boys Season 4’s finale is the direct result of her scheming. However, it’s clear from the beginning that Sage isn’t doing this solely for his sake. She gets joy out of manipulating those around her, especially men who’d otherwise underestimate her. And in The Boys Season 5, Episode 4, she proves she’s willing to betray Homelander when it suits her. She’s clearly starting to realize how disastrous him obtaining V1 could be. She might not care about his cruelty when it’s aimed at other people, but an unkillable Homelander is bound to make her job more difficult — and even render her unnecessary, and thus, an acceptable loss.

That’s why Sister Sage tells Soldier Boy about Homelander’s trip to Fort Harmony, sensing Jensen Ackles’ supe might prevent him from finding the V1. The way she underscores that Soldier Boy and Homelander would live forever together — knowing how little the former likes his son — is clearly meant to ruffle feathers. Soldier Boy would be the only one who could prevent Homelander from achieving his goal, whether by force or by leading him away from the V1 serum. And although that doesn’t prove necessary, since Bombsight takes the serum beforehand, she rightfully predicts the two holding each other up. It’s a clever move and one that lays the foundation for a greater betrayal later on. After all, she’s obviously not opposed to working against Homelander when it’s personally beneficial.

Gen V Season 2 Already Proved Sister Sage Is Untrustworthy

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Sister Sage being untrustworthy shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Gen V Season 2 makes that point before The Boys Season 5. In the spinoff, she’s revealed to be romantically involved with Thomas Godolkin — a relationship she notably hides from Homelander. Her sneaking around with Godolkin, knowing how Homelander would respond, already highlights that she’s willing to lie to him. And the fact that she later betrays Thomas Godolkin drives home the reality that Sage is really just in it for herself.

Despite any feelings between Sage and Godolkin, she’s ultimately the reason Marie and her friends are able to defeat him. Realizing what he intends to do — and how it will put her on Homelander’s bad side — she frees Polarity and ensures he and Marie are in a position to defeat Godolkin. Her willingness to turn against Godolkin makes it all the more likely she’ll do the same to Homelander, especially if her life is on the line. Given how intelligent and manipulative she is, she could even contribute to Homelander’s downfall. But, since Sister Sage is interested in self-preservation, not the greater good, it’s doubtful such a twist would help the show’s heroes.

Season 5’s Looming Betrayal Probably Won’t Help The Boys Either

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With Sage consistently trying to stay one step ahead — and maintain her own power in The Boys‘ universe — any move she makes against Homelander would likely uphold the rotten system he depends on. Her values and interests don’t align with those of The Boys team, so it’s dubious she’d do anything that allows them to one-up Homelander, unless she’s in truly dire straits. It seems more likely that she’d align with Stan Edgar, who’s interested in rising to power once Homelander is gone. She might even throw her support behind Soldier Boy, something Episode 4 also sets up. Whatever happens, we can probably expect the goodwill between her and Homelander to disappear at some point. Given her intellect and his physical power, it’ll be interesting to see what happens when it does.

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