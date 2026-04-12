The Boys Season 5’s Biggest Supe Change Will Take Some Getting Used to After 32 Episodes

The world of The Boys has changed significantly from the end of Season 4 to the beginning of Season 5, and so have the characters. Homelander is cracking under pressure, Starlight is becoming more ruthless, and the titular team is coming to terms with what it will take to defeat Homelander for good. The biggest supe change, however, is one that’s teased at the end of The Boys Season 4 — and while it’s a positive shift, it will take some getting used to. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2.

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The first two episodes of The Boys Season 5 are already answering our biggest lingering questions from Season 4’s finale. We now know what becomes of Ashley Barrett after taking Compound V, where Starlight goes after Hughie is taken, and how the world is responding to Homelander’s new regime. We also see the aftermath of the biggest supe change heading into the final episodes: Kimiko being able to talk. It’s a nice addition, but after so many seasons of The Boys, it’s also a bit jarring.

After 32 Episodes, The Boys’ Big Kimiko Change Will Take Some Getting Used To

Image via Prime Video

From The Boys Seasons 1-4, Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko appears in 32 episodes (per IMDb), and she consistently signs to communicate rather than speaking. Because of past trauma, she doesn’t utter a word for the majority of the show, showcasing signs of selective mutism. This makes her finally screaming the word “no” over and over at the end of The Boys Season 4 that much more powerful. She finds her voice as she and Frenchie are being apprehended by Sam and Cate, but her resistance underscores just how terrible Homelander’s takeover is. It’s the perfect way to leave things, and the change sticks in Season 5.

Kimiko’s no longer screaming her dissent in the new episodes of The Boys, but she’s speaking regularly — with a few missteps when it comes to phrasing and social norms. The Boys even highlights it, with Kimiko initially refusing to speak to Butcher, and A-Train exclaiming, “You talk.” It’s a big change to get used to for the characters and viewers alike. That’s no surprise given Kimiko’s silence for most of the series. Fortunately, it gets less jarring by Episode 2. And it’s a positive shift for the character and series overall, especially as things get darker.

Kimiko Speaking Is a Positive Shift for the Prime Video Series

Image via Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Kimiko speaking so regularly might take some getting used to, but it’s a positive change for the show. For one, it’s great to see her character making strides toward recovering from her trauma. It’s also, simply put, a lot of fun. In a story that’s so wrapped up in darkness, it’s nice to see any of the characters finding whatever joy they can. And Kimiko’s vocal excitement when reuniting with Annie and Frenchie provides that, as does her healing. Additionally, her getting used to speaking — and learning when it’s better to stay quiet — leads to much-needed comedic beats. When it comes to characters like Butcher and The Worm, Kimiko’s really only saying what we’re all thinking.

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