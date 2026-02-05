If You Like Star Trek’s New TV Show, You’ll Love Star Wars’ 92% RT Series

Star Trek has had fans buzzing with its latest series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and it’s drawn an immensely positive reaction from critics in its debut season. With a second season already being filmed, the future is bright for the series and its fans. If you’re looking for another show to add to your watch list and you love Starfleet Academy, there’s a Star Wars show with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score that you’ll absolutely love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you happen to be a fan of what Star Trek is doing at the moment, then you’ll probably love the delightful 2024 series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Starfleet Academy currently holds an 89% critics score and 43% audience score, but Star Wars: Skeleton Crew outpaces it with a 92% critics score and a 79% audience score. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like we’re getting a season 2 of Skeleton Crew, but that doesn’t mean you should dive in and see what the show had to offer.

Why Didn’t Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Get A Second Season?

Despite the strong reviews and positive word of mouth over the course of the season, Skeleton Crew never received a second season, or at least it hasn’t as of yet. Despite inquiries from fans about the possibility of a season 2, nothing ever materialized, and as time moves on, the chances of a season 2 happening get that much slimmer.

Now, there were rumors that the characters could show up at some point in another show or movie, and there is no shortage of great characters to choose from if that were to happen. KB, Wim, Fern, and Neel would all be great candidates to show up in other projects, as would Jod, who was played by Jude Law. There wasn’t a cliffhanger ending for the show regarding the characters, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty from their evolution on the show to draw from for a future project.

The best shot the characters have is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, which will combine several of the Star Wars shows into one project, and it would certainly be a welcome surprise if someone from Skeleton Crew made an appearance.

Series co-creator Jon Watts did give fans an idea of what season 2 would be if it were ever to come to fruition, revealing that if it were to happen, it would need to have a major time jump to make sense. A multi-year time jump would need to be built in to accommodate the time that’s already passed since season 1 and the time it would take to get it off the ground and eventually film it, which would avoid the kind of issues that Stranger Things dealt with due to the time that passed between seasons.

Watts has not said that there’s any plan for a season 2, mind you, and as of now, it seems that Skeleton Crew might be relegated to a great one-off project during a point in time where Disney+ was pushing too many shows to the platform. That’s since been adjusted, but the reverberations of that content machine era are still being felt even now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!