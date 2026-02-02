Star Trek Just Changed Klingon Lore Permanently With a Cool Canon Update

The Star Trek franchise has one of the longest-running sci-fi continuities in the entire genre, but Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has seen the franchise canon changed to accommodate a surprising addition. Since the release of Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966, the franchise has remained one of the most beloved and innovative in wider pop culture. Its sci-fi stories have often seen established canon revised to better convey the tone of acceptance and societal development that has become synonymous with Star Trek, keeping the franchise on the cutting edge as a result. The latest release, Starfleet Academy, has now officially continued that trend.

With the release of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 4, the show has subtly altered Klingon lore. Per TrekMovie, the show has officially added ships from the video game Star Trek Online into the franchise’s official TV canon. The ships known as the Ketha Recon Raptor, the M’Chla Bird of Prey Refit, and the QeHpu’ Advanced Light Battlecruiser were all originally introduced in Star Trek Online, but have now made their official live-action TV debut. As well as a great homage to the popular video game, the addition subtly reinforces some of the franchise’s best qualities.

How Adding Ships From Star Trek Online To Official Canon Improves The Franchise

Although it may seem little more than a nod to the popular game, the addition of the ships to the official franchise canon evidences what makes Star Trek great. The modern franchise’s success has been built on a delicate balance of nostalgia for the show’s early years and its willingness to evolve to keep the attention of new audiences. Leaning on Star Trek Online for additional inspiration only further establishes that identity.

The Star Trek franchise has many iconic ships, but making use of three ships that originated in Star Trek Online serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it’s an homage to the success of the video game and the dedicated fan base that it enjoys even years after release. Additionally, it’s an acknowledgement of how the Star Trek franchise has always attempted to deliver fan service while remaining true to its roots. In managing to deliver both, Starfleet Academy has subtly but surely struck the perfect chord in its canon change.

It also helps that the show has sought to expand upon the lore surrounding the Klingons, as the alien race has long been one of the more popular elements of the franchise. Star Trek‘s Klingon race has often been depicted as secretive and guarded about the darker parts of their history, so the new inclusion in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy potentially marks a shift in how the franchise approaches their story. Even if the moment is nothing more than fan service to dedicated players of Star Trek Online, it’s a canon change that only further engages the franchise’s fans.

