Netflix’s New 10-Season Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Perfectly Timed Thanks to Upcoming Reboot at a Rival Streamer

To compete in the TV streaming game, a platform must offer a mix of great original shows and all-time classics. Once the undisputed king, Netflix now has more competition than ever, losing major sci-fi titles like Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, and even Lost to other platforms in recent years. However, one of the newest additions to the Netflix library is proof that they are still a major player when it comes to classic sci-fi.

On February 15th, Netflix added all 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1, gifting science fiction fans a massive franchise to revisit. The addition also comes in the nick of time, as streaming competitor Prime Video is currently developing a major revival of the Stargate universe. Whether you’ve never stepped through the gate before or haven’t visited Cheyenne Mountain since the early 2000s, now’s the perfect time to dive back in.

Netflix Snags Classic Sci-Fi Series Stargate SG-1 Ahead of Prime Video Revival

Premiering in 1997 as a continuation of Roland Emmerich’s 1994 film, Stargate SG-1 ran for a whopping 214 episodes across 10 seasons. The series followed Richard Dean Anderson’s Colonel Jack O’Neill, Amanda Tapping’s astrophysicist Samantha Carter, Michael Shanks’ archaeologist Daniel Jackson, and Christopher Judge’s alien warrior Teal’c as they explored far-off worlds via ancient portal network. The beloved franchise was expanded even further with Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe, but aside from a largely disliked webseries, it’s been quiet since Universe concluded in 2011.

That is, until November 2025, when Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios announced they had officially greenlit a brand-new Stargate series, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video. However, rather than an actual reboot that erases previous canon, the Stargate revival will reportedly be a continuation, or a new chapter in the story we already know and love. Veteran Stargate creator and showrunner Martin Gero (writer and producer on SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe) is leading the charge as the series’ creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

During a special announcement stream hosted by GateWorld’s Darren Sumner, Gero clarified the intended audience, stating, “For us, it’s really important to not only have it so that the fans feel like, this is my Stargate, this is the Stargate I’ve been waiting 14 years for, but that a brand new audience can come in without having to have watched 350 episodes of an amazing show.” While it’s a smart move to remove barriers to entry, only time will tell whether Gero and the team can make something truly beloved by both longtime fans and newcomers.

Production is already gearing up, with writing underway and the online oracles projecting a release window in late 2027 or early 2028 (though no official date has yet been announced). While specific plot details and casting remain under wraps, early reports suggest it will stay loyal to the core Stargate concept, riffing on ancient portals connecting worlds, while using modern effects to create a fully immersive experience.

In the meantime, however, both hardcore Gateheads and curious newcomers can binge all 200+ episodes of SG-1 on Netflix.

