What Happened To Every Stargate SG:1 Character After The Show’s End

In 1994, a new franchise was born thanks to the big screen debut of Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, and while the film has continued to be a favorite, it’s likely not the most well-known part of the franchise. That’s because in 1997, Stargate SG-1 debuted on Showtime, and over the course of its 10 seasons, it not only created a host of beloved characters and moments, but it also created a franchise that delivered multiple spinoffs, which all have their own devoted fandoms. With the show’s move to Netflix, we wanted to explain what happened to every main character after the show’s end, which was in 2006 with the series finale Unending, so let’s get started.

9. George S. Hammond (Don S. Davis)

George S. Hammond was the head of Stargate Command when the show began, and was then promoted to Lt. General and Commander of Homeworld Security in season 9. When he returned later, he was officially retired, and tragically, the next time he was mentioned in season 5 of Stargate: Atlantis, it was revealed that he had passed away due to a heart attack. To honor him, the new Phoenix ship is renamed the George Hammond after Samantha Carter is put in command of it.

8. Henry “Hank” Landry (Beau Bridges)

Henry Landry would become Commander of Stargate Command in season 9, and he would task Cameron Mitchell with choosing a new team after the original team disbanded. Landry was also onboard the Odyssey when it was in the time dilation field, which lasted for 50 years, and Landry tragically passed away during that time. That was reversed after the team successfully moved time backwards.

He would oversee the operation to obtain the Ark in The Ark of Truth, and then would later lead a task force during the Battle of the Super-hive, which is when he put Samantha Carter in charge of Stargate Command.

7. Jonas Quinn (Corin Nemec)

Jonas Quinn is SG-1’s resident scientist and joined Stargate Command after defecting from the Kelownans, who had pressed false charges against Daniel Jackson. Quinn had a bit of a rough go in his attempts to join SG-1 after Jackson’s death, but eventually the team came around to the idea. Unfortunately, it was later revealed that the Ori had conquered his planet, and the show never revealed his fate.

Series producer Joseph Mallozzi did address this when asked about what happened to Quinn on his weblog. Mallozzi wrote, “In my mind Jonas led the resistance against the Ori on his homeworld which was eventually freed from their influence after the events of The Ark of Truth. He is still very much alive and a leader among his people.” So it would seem that Quinn is alive and well.

6. Cameron Mitchell (Ben Browder)

Cameron Mitchell took over command of SG-1 from Samantha Carter, remaining the leader of SG-1 through to the series finale. Mitchell kept pretty busy after that finale, as he quickly embarked on a mission to find the Ark of Truth in the aptly named Stargate: The Ark of Truth. Mitchell would be reunited with Samantha Carter during that mission, and they would return to SGC after its success.

Mitchell would pop up again and team up with Teal’c to battle against Queen Death after the attack on Atlantis. Despite the chaos and a difficult landing, Mitchell walks away from the battle, but it’s unknown whether or not he ended up taking on another mission.

5. Vala Mal Doran (Claudia Black)

Vala Mal Doran worked with SG-1 and Daniel Jackson a number of times during their adventures, and even warned the team about an incoming attack from the Ori, though she did so by inhabiting Jackson’s body, so not your everyday message delivery. Jackson would help rescue Doran and bring her into the SGC fold, and eventually she would become a full member of the team. She was also present in the time dilation field, and during the 50 year timeframe, she would end up having a relationship with Daniel Jackson, though that was undone with the reversal of time.

Doran was a part of the team in The Ark of Truth, which led her into conflict with her husband Tomin, and after the team successfully takes down Adria, Vala decides not to return with Tomin and instead stays on Earth and with SG-1. She would help SG-1 hunt down the final Ba’al clone and decide to stay behind to help those Ba’al’s former host deal with the aftermath, and later she would return to action during the second battle of Atlantis.

4. Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks)

A key part of SG-1 was archaeologist Daniel Jackson, and he’s actually the longest tenured member of the team, even despite not being part of the team for a while during his ascension. Jackson ascended after giving his life to save the citizens of Kelowna from a bomb, but he would later return to his physical body and continue to be a part of the team.

After teaming up with some of his teammates in Stargate: The Ark of Truth and the fall of the Ori, Jackson would help SG-1 hunt for the last Ba’al clone in Stargate: Continuum, and then would end up injured in the attempt to stop the renegade Asgard group from using a forbidden weapon. Jackson would later return to Atlantis and work with AR-1 to discover an Asgard outpost and finally track down Aiden Ford, and he would continue to participate in missions moving forward.

3. Teal’c (Christopher Judge)

Another staple of Stargate SG-1 was Teal’c, who joined the crew of SG-1 after defecting and helping them escape capture. Teal’c would become a fan-favorite over the course of the series and then would go on to play a vital role in the crew surviving their ordeal on the Odyssey, as he stayed within the time dilation field so that the rest of the team could reset things before the ship was about to be destroyed.

Teal’c would join some of the others in SG1: The Ark of Truth before reuniting with Samantha Carter on Atlantis, and that’s where he would form a friendship and mentorship with Ronon Dex. He then rejoined the SG-1 to find the remaining Ba’al clones in Stargate: Continuum before venturing to Atlantis with SG-1 to help defend it from the attack from Queen Death, and he would also survive the battle.

2. Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson)

Stargate SG-1 began its run with Jack O’Neill commanding SG-1, and he would go on to be the leader of the team until season 8, when he was promoted to Brigadier General and left Samantha Carter in charge of SG-1.

While he was no longer the leader of the crew, O’Neill would continue to show up and play a part in various missions, and he also helped SG-1 finally destroy the Ori. O’Neill would return in Stargate: Continuum to help capture the last Ba’al clone, and then later was promoted again to Lt. General. After a whole ordeal with getting Atlantis back to Pegasus, O’Neill would help defend Atlantis from Queen Death’s attack. O’Neil would continue to play a part in Stargate’s operations and some of the political dealings as well. What isn’t known is if he’s still in a relationship with Samantha Carter, which was teased during the series.

1. Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping)

Samantha Carter is one of the characters most synonymous with the series, as she would be the second in command to Jack O’Neill for years before eventually taking command of SG-1, and later she would be a prominent leader in Stargate: Atlantis and even in charge of Stargate Command itself. She was also a major part of how the crew survived the dire scenario in the series finale.

After the main series concluded, Carter would continue to play a major part in the franchise, and soon after, reunited with Cameron Mitchell in SG-1: The Ark of Truth. She was then promoted to Colonel and joined an expedition to find a missing Atlantis, and later she would return to the SG-1 and, during a mission, reunited with Jack O’Neill.

Carter would then be put in charge of Stargate Command temporarily, and after a successful stint there, she would take command of the George Hammond and navigate some thrilling and at times heartbreaking battles. Eventually, she would be promoted to Brigadier General and take charge of Stargate Command once again.

