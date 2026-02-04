Seven Years Later, Marvel’s Secret Canon Change Sets Up a Thrilling MCU Return

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, it was with a promise: “It’s all connected.” It didn’t take long for the truth to become clear, because the connections between the movies and the old Marvel Television shows was only ever one-way. As Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb explained in an interview with The Wrap back in 2019, “The movies are the lead dog. They’re setting the timeline for the MCU and what’s going on. Our job is to navigate within that world.” It didn’t help that relations between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television had soured due to behind-the-scenes drama.

That drama is long gone, now, and characters happily shift between mediums in the modern MCU. Even some of those old Marvel Television characters have returned, with Charlie Cox reprising the role of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home before starring in a continuation of his Marvel Netflix series. The recent Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer featured Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, while Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is set to star in his own special too. Now, though, Marvel has officially set up one potential MCU return.

Marvel Just Hinted That Cloak and Dagger Is Canon Again

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL TELEVISION

The return of characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the Punisher has left the old Marvel TV shows in a strange kind of limbo. They’re not officially part of the MCU timeline on Disney+, but viewers are well aware they could return to canon at any time should Marvel choose to bring a hero or villain back. That made Marvel Studios’ new TV series, Wonder Man, all the more intriguing; Wonder Man secretly hinted at a major canon change in episode 4, a flashback episode that focused on a superhuman named Doorman. He gained his powers after exposure to a mysterious black goo.

The black goo was instantly recognizable to audiences who knew the old Marvel TV shows. It was identical to a substance called Zero Matter or Darkforce in Agent Carter Season 2, tied to a company called Isodyne Energy that was (according to Agents of SHIELD) subsequently purchased by Roxxon. That particular company’s experiments with Darkforce led to the Cloak and Dagger series, which launched in 2018 and ran for two seasons. Appropriately enough, Wonder Man even subtly confirmed that its black goo was tied to Roxxon, drawing all the threads together in such a convenient fashion.

Could Cloak and Dagger Return to the MCU?

Since then, Marvel fans have excitedly celebrated the possibility the Cloak and Dagger series could potentially return to MCU canon – which means the stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph could reprise their iconic roles. Cloak and Dagger was always popular and critically acclaimed (it has a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 87%), making this an exciting possibility. Appropriately enough, back in December, Olivia Holt was asked whether she’d be willing to return to the MCU – and she made clear she considered Dagger one of the best roles she’d ever had, and that she’d love to come back.

We don’t know whether Holt and Joseph will reprise their Cloak and Dagger roles. It all depends on Marvel’s plans going forward, but the studio will have surely noticed the surge in interest we’ve seen online after Wonder Man. Given Holt’s own comments, it feels as though these hopes could become a reality at last – a fitting future for one of the best Marvel TV shows of all.

