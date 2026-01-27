Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Trailer Resurrects Foggy & Brings Jessica Jones to the MCU

After a streak of cameos, Daredevil: Born Again successfully introduced the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) as a major Marvel Cinematic Universe player by returning the character to the street-level environment of his initial television success. This revitalization was particularly impressive given the production’s history, which involved a significant creative overhaul that forced Marvel Studios to bridge two distinct artistic visions during the first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newly released trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 emphasizes the harrowing status quo of New York City, where Mayor Fisk has declared martial law and enforced a strict curfew across the five boroughs. The new footage shows the hotly anticipated return of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, the worst-kept secret of Foggy Nelson’s return, and a first real look at Matthew Lillard’s character. There’s the usual blend of stark violence, particularly from Wilson Fisk, and the subtle hint of a new villain also targeting Fisk. Here’s the trailer:

Play video

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Can Change the MCU Forever

The success of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again has fundamentally altered the trajectory of the MCU, transforming the series into the franchise’s main street-level narrative anchor. The studio has already decided to expand this specific corner of the world with the development of a Punisher television special starring Jon Bernthal and an early renewal for a third season of the flagship show.

While the first season was hampered by the growing pains of a massive creative pivot, its ability to maintain high viewership proved that audiences have a sustained appetite for character-driven superhero stories. The second season allows the production team to deliver a more cohesive narrative experience, as these episodes did not endure the same behind-the-scenes restructuring that defined the initial run. Clearly, Fisk’s war on vigilantes is going to play the central role in that plot, as the trailer shows flashes of action against the police, and Fisk seemingly still in solid power.

There have been talks of a potential solo production for Jessica Jones following Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and her presence in this trailer serves as a critical test for audience interest in her specific brand of noir-inspired heroism. If the chemistry between Matt Murdock and the returning investigator matches the high standards set by their previous collaborations, it opens the door for other Defenders characters to re-enter the continuity. By establishing Daredevil: Born Again as a narrative hub, the studio is effectively rebuilding the interconnected street-level mythos that was a staple of the previous decade. If the new season matches the quality of its predecessor, the MCU may finally see the full-blown return of the Defenders as a permanent fixture of the franchise.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026. Disney also dropped a new poster:

Do you think more Defenders will cameo in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!