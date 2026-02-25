Star Trek Has Officially Given One Classic TNG Race A Massive Power-Up

Star Trek: The Next Generation introduced viewers to the Betazoids, a powerful race of telepaths whose true abilities were never really developed. The show missed how powerful Counselor Deanna Troi really was, because her telepathy tended to operate over galactic distances. She was able to get impressions from starships that were surprisingly distant from the USS Enterprise, giving her psychic abilities an impressive range.

The Betzoids have returned in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which serves as something of a 60th anniversary celebration for the franchise. The Betazoids have returned with new powers, courtesy of a new Academy student named Tarima who possesses even more empathic power than her fellow Betazoids – to the extent that she has to have an emotional regulator installed in her neck. But now, at last, we’ve learned just how powerful Tarima really is.

Betazoids Can “Mindspeak” in the Most Remarkable Way

image courtesy of paramount

Starfleet Academy episode 6 opens with a surprisingly risque (but not gratuitous) love scene between Tarima and Caleb. Things take a delightful turn when she decides to share herself with Caleb in a very different way, allowing him into a sort of mindscape – a projected memory, a “safe space” she retreats to in times of stress. It’s a beautiful moment, rich in character and joy, but it doesn’t last because she doesn’t quite have control over this power, and the two soon experience Caleb’s own memories instead. Needless to say, he isn’t happy with the intrusion.

The bond between Caleb and Tarima isn’t just an introduction, though; it’s an essential plot point, because Tarima is able to reach out to his mind even over vast distances. Even more incredibly, Tarima ultimately steps in when Caleb is threatened by the monstrous alien race known as the Furies. Tarima actually uses him as a channel for her own psychic power, launching a mental attack on the Furies that appears to cause their minds to explode under the strain. It’s a stunning display of raw telepathic power, greater than pretty much anything we’ve seen in Star Trek before.

Does Tarima Point to the True Potential of the Betazoids?

image courtesy of paramount

The interesting question, of course, is just why Tarima possesses so much power. Given we’ve already had hints the Betazoids of the 32nd century are more powerful than the ones we’re used to, it’s reasonable to assume we’re seeing the future evolution of this alien race. If this is indeed the case, then Tarima essentially foreshadows the future of her entire race. We’re not dealing with a single isolated case, but with a potential power-up for the Betazoids, one that practically turns them into the Star Trek equivalent of superhumans.

That’s what we’re really dealing with here, of course; Starfleet Academy‘s Betazoids are demonstrating powers we’ve seen time and again in other franchises. The memory experience is akin to something straight out of the X-Men comics (and perhaps bears some similarity to Camazotz in Stranger Things Season 5). It’s fascinating to see Star Trek embrace this kind of trope, but it’s all being done so skillfully, and in a tremendously character-aware manner.

