New Bluey Content Is Headed to Disney+ Soon (Including Something a Lot of Fans Never Thought They’d See)

Bluey is, without a doubt, one of the biggest shows on television and one of Disney’s biggest franchises right now. The animated series following an anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy (the titular Bluey) and her family has been a massive hit both in its native Australia and across the world with its often humorous and always touching adventures. But there’s been no new episodes since Season 3 ended in April 2024 and while a feature film is on the way, that’s still more than a year off. Fortunately, fans no longer have to wait for new Bluey content — as well as some content that American fans never thought they’d see.

Bluey’s Big Play — The Stage Show and 10 “Bluey Minisodes” are all coming to Disney+ this spring. In the case of Bluey’s Big Play, the special televised version of the theatrical adaptation of the series will be arriving on the streamer March 16th and will feature live performances of all the show’s characters as portrayed by puppeteers. Meanwhile, on May 20th, 10 “Bluey Minisodes” will arrive on the platform. The short-form episodes have previously only been available online and in Australia, so their arrival on Disney+ marks the first time American fans will be able to stream them.

Bluey’s Reach Keeps Expanding (And Fans Still Want Season 4)

Disney/BBC

The addition of Bluey’s Big Play — The Stage Show and the new minisodes are just the latest expansion of the world of Bluey and its reach. Bluey was recently added to Disneyland as part of Disney Experiences, with “Bluey’s Best Day Ever!” celebrating the series at Disneyland’s reimagined Fantasyland Theatre. There’s also the aforementioned feature film, The Bluey Movie, currently set to hit theaters on August 6, 2027. We don’t yet know exactly what that movie will be about, but more details are expected as we get closer to the release date.

However, while Bluey’s reach continues to grow and expand, there’s still a great deal of demand for a fourth season of the series. Ludo Studio has previously confirmed that a fourth season is in development — welcome news considering season three of the series ended with the family packing up to move from their now-iconic home only for them to change their mind and stay at the last minute. However, with the arrival of the special and the minisodes, it’s possible that we might be waiting quite a while for that new season. We also know that series creator Joe Brumm is stepping away from the series so that he can work on another project, the adult animation series Deano. It’s a development that, to an extent puts a lot of question marks on what we can expect for Bluey’s future.

For now, fans can dive back into the world of Bluey when Bluey’s Big Play — The Stage Show and the 10 new minisodes arrive on Disney+ on March 16th and May 20th respectively.

