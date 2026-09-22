Darkwing Duck Officially Returning With New Disney+ Reboot Series (First Look Revealed)

It’s finally official, Darkwing Duck is coming back after 35 years with a brand new reboot series on Disney+. The classic animated series was one of the breakout hits of Disney Television’s Disney Afternoon block in the 1990s, and has been making a resurgence in the last few years as various reports had been floating around about a new reboot being potentially in the works. This has been going back and forth for the last few years, but now Disney+ has finally made it all official with the first look at the new Darkwing Duck.

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Disney+ has officially announced a new Darkwing Duck series that will be offering a whole new take on the classic. Rather than reinventing the classic series, this new reboot will instead be a continuation of the original that reveals the titular hero has been trapped for the last 35 years in an alternate world that’s never heard of Darkwing Duck. With a new creative team behind it all, Darkwing Duck is about to enter a whole new era with Disney+. You can check out the first look at this new reboot series below.

Darkwing Duck Reboot Officially Announced for Disney+

Courtesy of Disney+

As detailed via press release, Darkwing Duck is a new Disney+ series serves as a continuation of the franchise with Drake Mallard once again returning as the titular hero. The series will feature Sean Tretta (Star Trek: Picard) and Borja Peña Gorostegui (Lost & Crowned) as executive producers alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Gabby Grantham producing for Point Grey Pictures. Original Darkwing Duck series creator Tad Stones has also consulted on the development of this new continuation as well.

This new version of Darkwing Duck will also feature a new voice cast at the center of it all as well with Mark Hamill leading the series as the titular hero (which classic star Jim Cummings recently addressed). Seth Rogen will star as Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan joins as Gosalyn Mallard, Lilimar will be introduced to the franchise as new character Duckie, Dan Stevens joins as Glade McTowers, Tiffany Shepis as Rosa, Kathryn Newton as Firecracker, Teo Briones as Timb, Tyler Dean Flores as Pondsy, Katie Rich as Officer Shanks, and Nat Faxon as Officer Webb.

What Is the New Darkwing Duck Series About?

Disney Television Animation

This new take on Darkwing Duck seems to follow in the vein of other notable reboots as it’s also a sequel series that ages of the classic characters, “For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that’s never heard of his superhero exploits,” the synopsis for the new reboot teases. “Now a rebellious teen named Duckie who knows all about his heroic past shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle.”

But there will also be other returning favorites in the new series too, “Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe.” No release date or window has yet to be revealed for Darkwing Duck as of this time, but you can find the classic series now streaming with Disney+ in the meantime.



