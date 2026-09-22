Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death Officially Confirmed

Five weeks ago, the entertainment world was rocked by the sudden death of actress Hayden Panettiere. A working actress since she was a little girl in major movies like Remember the Titans, Panettiere had made a name for herself thanks to beloved genre roles like playing the indestructible cheerleader Claire Bennet on Heroes and the horror-movie-obsessed sleuth Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise, and that was all before reinventing herself with the hit TV series Nashville. Panettiere’s death was shocking in part because she was so young, but also because she’d been a part of pop culture for decades and was suddenly gone.

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Initial reports on her death at the time had no details, though a story weeks later claimed that Panettiere’s death was the result of a “pill that was laced with fentanyl.” Now, we know for sure. Variety has a statement from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, where Panettiere died, who confirm that the actresses’ cause of death “has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine,” they note that her manner of death has been ruled an accident. The Greenville Police Department has reiterated that there’s no foul play suspected in Panettiere’s death.

Hayden Panettiere’s Death Ruled Accidental

Panettiere has been open about her personal struggles with substance abuse, going into detail about how long it has been a factor in her life in her memoir that was released earlier this year, This Is Me: A Reckoning. The actress opened up about being given “happy pills” while 16 and attending a red carpet, revealing that someone at the time she “trusted so wholeheartedly to protect” her was responsible for giving her the drugs.

In an interview with Tamron Hall earlier this, Panettiere opened up about going to an eight month drug rehab in 2020, revealing: “When I got to the point of looking in the mirror and seeing my eyes had turned yellow, and that I didn’t recognize my body anymore … I went into that doctor’s office and got a blood test, and he told me ‘If you don’t stop, you’re going to be looking at a liver transplant.’”

Panettiere also revealed in interviews how suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Kaya, which was fueled by further abuse of both alcohol and opioids. Speaking with People in 2022, Panettiere said: “My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working. But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding Panettiere’s death, fans of her work (which stretches across four decades) have been quick to remember her for the joy she brought to the world with all her characters. Not only did fans pay tribute to her as a performer, but they were also quick to revisit them, especially Heroes and Scream. Panettiere’s final role before her death was the psychological thriller Sleepwalker, which premiered earlier this year.