Marvel Just Revealed Someone Who Still Remembers Peter Parker, But It’s Not an MCU Plot Hole At All

One of the biggest game-changing twists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After having his secret identity outed by Mysterio, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) spent most of the film trying to restore some semblance of privacy and peace to his life. After a magic spell gone wrong (via Doctor Strange), Spider-Man had to purge his reality of villains drawn from other Spider-Man film franchises, and at the end of it all, there was a giant-sized sacrifice to make for the error. Doctor Strange had to erase all memory of Peter Parker from the world, including Peter’s girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon)

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A big part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s storyline focused on how Peter actually dealt with the crushing loneliness of being forgotten by the world. It was an intense exploration that made No Way Home‘s resolution far more than a gimmicky retcon or an empty spectacle, and made us feel for poor Peter in the classic mode of Spider-Man pity.

Now it’s being confirmed that there is, in fact, one character in the MCU who still remembers Peter Parker and wasn’t affected by Doctor Strange’s spell. But rather than being a massive plot hole, it actually makes a whole lot of sense.

E.D.I.T.H.’s Memory Banks Are Still Intact

Paul Bettany & Emily Hampshire in Visionquest / Marvel Studios

“E.D.I.T.H.” (or “Even Dead I’m The Hero”) is an AI assistant that Tony Stark developed and left behind for Peter Parker after his death (as seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home). The AI was voiced by actress/editor Dawn Michelle King; in the upcoming Disney+ series VisonQuest, E.D.I.T.H. will be getting a humanoid form (along with other MCU A.I. characters) and will be played by Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek).

In a new behind-the-scenes video for VisionQuest, ET spoke to series star Paul Bettany and Emily Hampshire. Hampshire describes the AIs as being components of Vision’s robot brain that represent different personality traits or ideas; her version of E.D.I.T.H. will apparently be comparable to the character “Joy” from Pixar’s Inside Out films. One sequence shown in the BTS footage featured humanoid E.D.I.T.H. interacting with humanoid Vision; Vision is expressing the difficult time he’s having as a parent, “navigating teenagers.” E.D.I.T.H. responds, “Tell me about it: my first boss was a junior in high school.” That one jokey line is actually a massive, game-changing reveal when you break it down.

E.D.I.T.H. is obviously referencing Peter Parker/Spider-Man as her first boss (because he was when she was brought online in Far From Home). The fact that she still knows about him proves that Doctor Strange’s magic doesn’t affect an A.I. like it did every other person on Earth who knew Peter – which is a pretty big caveat the MCU hasn’t touched on, until now.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with E.D.I.T.h. in Spider-Man: Far From home / Marvel Studios

It’s definitely a strand the franchise can pull on later (come Spider-Man 5) as it’s the means by which Peter can potentially prove his lost history and the existence of Doctor Strange’s spell. It’s also a great excuse for Spider-Man (who now has far fewer resources than when he was Iron Man’s ward) to reconnect with E.D.I.T.H. in a much more fun and dynamic (humanoid) way that viewers will enjoy.

It’s also a nice tease of the range of MCU developments that we could see come from VisionQuest, as other A.I. characters (like Ultron, F.R.I.D.A.Y., D.U.M.E., U, and J.A.R.V.I.S.) evolve, and the flesh-and-blood characters affected by it (Tommy Maximoff, Wanda, and others).

VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+ on October 14th.