The Mandalorian’s Secret Darth Maul Connection Confirmed Ahead of Star Wars’ Next Movie

Star Wars is making a full-fledged comeback in 2026 with two highly anticipated projects: Maul – Shadow Lord, which is currently streaming on Disney+, and the upcoming film, The Mandalorian and Grogu. It will be the first time we have new Star Wars projects on both the big and small screens since 2019, so naturally, it should surprise no one that there are connections between them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As per usual with Star Wars projects, The Mandalorian and Grogu is arriving alongside tie-in materials that help fans expand upon the world of the film, its characters, locations, vehicles, and all the Star Wars weaponry and gadgets that are featured in it. That list includes the costumes of the various characters in the film, which is exactly where we get confirmation about a longstanding theory regarding one of the most prominent supporting characters in Mando’s lore, and their connection to Maul.

The Armorer Wears Maul’s Uniform

Lucasfilm – DK Books

The Mandalorian‘s titular hero, Din Djarin, was found and raised by a fringe sect of the Mandalorian culture, known as “The Tribe,” who believe in hardline customs like never removing your helmet in the presence of another. In the era of the New Republic, The Tribe was led by “The Armorer,” a female Mandalorian; her face has never been seen, but her helmet has become iconic.

Ever since The Armorer made her debut in The Mandalorian Season 1, diehard Star Wars fans have had a prevailing theory that the character’s costume, in particular her helmet, was no random design. Now that theory has been confirmed by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide, the new book that takes fans inside the production of the series, as it prepares to jump to the big screen.

As noted in the entry about The Armorer’s costume, the helmet includes “Faux cranial horns, a reminder of the past.” That sentence is an Easter egg that connects the Armorer directly to the “past” era of Mandalore, where Maul ruled supreme. That time in the villain’s story was featured in the Clone Wars animated series, which chronicled how Maul survived his duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace, and recruited his brother, Savage Opress, and others, into building the criminal empire known as “The Shadow Collective.”

Maul and his Nightbrothers of Dathomir subjugated underworld gangs like the Pykes, Hutts, and Black Sun, and partnered with the Mandalorian hardliners known as Death Watch to establish a base of power on Mandalore. Maul held the planet until the end of the Clone Wars, when Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and her Night Owls, and Republic clone soldiers liberated Manadalore in a pivotal battle. Even though Mandalorian culture would be fractured when the Empire bombed the planet and scattered its populace across the galaxy, the influence of Maul and Death Watch’s time in power is clearly cemented in Mandalore’s culture and fashion.

Big Clue About The Armorer’s Identity?

Lucasfilm – DIsney

Maul’s story is currently continuing in the new animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which picks up after Maul was arrested on Mandalore and battled his way out of Order 66, disappearing into the shadows of the underworld. The crime lord seeks revenge against the Shadow Collective members who defected after his arrest – and he has a team of Mandalorians with him, including Rook Kast (Vanessa Marshall), the former leader of Maul’s Shadow Collective super commandos.

Some Star Wars fans have theorized that Rook Kast eventually leaves Maul’s service after he dies during the Imperial Era, and reverts to the hardline traditional ways of her culture, becoming The Armorer. It’s an interesting theory, but so far, there’s no solid evidence that it’s true. Maybe Maul – Shadow Lord will change that.

You can stream The Mandalorian and Maul – Shadow Lord on Disney+. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22nd. Discuss all things Star Wars with us on the ComicBook Forum!