When Punisher: One Last Kill Is Set in the MCU Timeline (How Long Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is It?)

Punisher: One Last Kill continues to push the MCU timeline forward, serving as a bridge between the Marvel Netflix portrayal and the Punisher’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There isn’t really a direct narrative connection between the stories, because the focus really lies on the character arcs. By the end of One Last Kill, the Punisher has finally transitioned from a brutal serial killer to a vigilante who strives to avenge and protect others.

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Continuity is basked into the very idea of a shared universe. Despite that, Punisher: One Last Kill carefully avoids committing to a set place in the MCU timeline. There aren’t even the old Marvel Netflix-style references to some “Incident” or other. It is, however, still possible to figure out the exact placement.

Punisher: One Last Kill is Between Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 & Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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The MCU is a little ahead of the real world, meaning current releases are set in 2027. According to the official Disney+ timeline order, Punisher: One Last Kill comes at the tail end, meaning it’s the furthest forward we’ve gotten in terms of the timeline. It probably overlaps a little with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, with Frank Castle in a “cooldown phase” – explaining why Punisher wasn’t part of Daredevil’s army. Kingpin would never ignore the chaos in Little Sicily, though, so the main story is probably after he’s stepped down as mayor.

Punisher: One Last Kill‘s ending sets Frank Castle up for his new status quo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he’s more of a self-evident antihero rather than a serial killer. The key moment lies in his decision to protect innocents rather than chase after Ma Gnucci, and it clearly positions him as a protector figure for Sadie Sink’s mysterious character. That presumably means there isn’t a substantial time jump between this Special Presentation and the upcoming Marvel movie.

It’s actually quite surprising to see how self-contained Punisher: One Last Kill really is. This is continuity in terms of lore and character arc, rather than through Easter eggs and events. In truth, it works a lot better; it means there’s a strong sense of narrative direction to the Punisher’s character, one Marvel would be wise to continue in an actual Punisher TV series. Regardless of whether Marvel green-light that or not, though, 2026 is undoubtedly a good year for the Punisher; he may not have joined up against the Kingpin, but he has a well-received Special Presentation followed by a big-screen debut.

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