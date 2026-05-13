Marvel’s New Punisher Special Goes Viral for CGI Mistake & MCU Fans’ Reactions Are Brutal

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 may have wrapped up earlier this month, but there was still another helping of street-level vengeance for Marvel fans to enjoy. This week saw the release of The Punisher: One Last Kill, the latest of Marvel Studios’ Special Presentations. Ahead of Frank Castle’s appearance in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this special served as a way to do a deep dive into the character’s psyche while delivering plenty of the brutal, bloody violence fans have come to expect. One Last Kill full embraces its TV-MA rating with some vicious action, but there is one moment in particular that has drawn the ire of viewers.

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Following The Punisher: One Last Kill‘s premiere on Disney+, a clip of a visual effects shot has circulated on social media. The scene features a stunt where Frank Castle falls on a rooftop. Upon impact, it’s clear that the shot features a CGI body double, which is a jarring image when compared to the rest of the practical action in the special. The CGI drew unfavorable comparisons to PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 graphics (many said the Punisher resembled Joel from The Last of Us). Check out a sampling of responses in the space below:

I can’t believe this is a real scene from The Punisher: One Last Killpic.twitter.com/pITBDCWRTk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 13, 2026

Never expected Marvel to have VFX this bad. It honestly feels like they did not care much about this Punisher project.



There is no excuse for visuals like this. Somehow it looks worse than the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns.#ThePunisherOneLastKill pic.twitter.com/Cj1P1ToRVy — Marvel Insights (@Marvel_Insights) May 13, 2026

They turned Frank Castle into Joel for one clip of The Punisher: One Last Kill https://t.co/tTHpKc9V7D — Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) May 13, 2026

I thought One Last Kill was a movie. But it looks like a game for PS3 https://t.co/GDKPBjCnaW — Now Playing Podcast (@NowPlayingPod) May 13, 2026

Damn when this is fully finished it’s going to be an insane shot. Can’t wait! #ThePunisher



pic.twitter.com/bKHI6gcR04 — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) May 13, 2026

Despite Questionable CGI Moment, One Last Kill Features Great Punisher Action

In our review of The Punisher: One Last Kill, we mention a “bad moment of CGI that stands out like a sore thumb.” As unfortunate as the above clip is, it’s easy to understand why it’s gone viral to the extent that it has. Between the ragdoll simulation and the textures on Frank’s clothing, it’s clear to many that this was obvious CGI. The object of visual effects is to be invisible, blending in with the scenery to enhance immersion. When they stick out like this, it can take viewers out of the moment. The Punisher scene in question was part of an otherwise exciting set piece featuring Frank mowing down goons on a rooftop.

This is hardly the first time Marvel has received criticism for its use of CGI. It was only a few years ago that there were numerous discussions about She-Hulk‘s visual effects, for instance. In these situations, it’s important to keep an open mind about how these things can happen. The visual effects artists themselves aren’t always the ones at fault. They’re working on tight schedules, trying to get their shots done as efficiently as possible so the project they’re working on can meet its release date. With extra time, the One Last Kill VFX team could have turned this shot into a standout moment for the right reasons.

The rooftop clip has been posted all over social media, but people interested in watching One Last Kill shouldn’t let this single shot dissuade them from checking the special out. It is not representative of the action in One Last Kill as a whole. Outside of that bit, Punisher fans should find plenty to enjoy here, particularly in the second half when the violence gets dialed up. There’s a ton of hard-hitting action, and director Reinaldo Marcus Green doesn’t ever shy away from the Punisher’s R-rated nature. As fans await to see how the character will fit into the PG-13 confines of Brand New Day, One Last Kill is a reminder that Marvel won’t always hold back and water things down.

It’ll be interesting to see if Marvel addresses the One Last Kill CGI in any way. In the past, creative teams have gone back and refined visual effects after the initial release; Alien: Romulus is an example of that, the Blu-ray release features improved visuals for the character of Rook (which controversially recreated the likeness of the late Ian Holm). We’ve also seen instances where notable mistakes are later edited out (see: The Mandalorian‘s jeans guy). The problem with this, however, is that it requires additional money and time to be put into the project, so it remains to be seen if Disney decides to commit those resources to One Last Kill.

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