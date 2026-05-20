Why Soldier Boy Wasn’t in The Boys’ Finale & What’s Next for Jensen Ackles’ Supe

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for The Boys Season 5, Episode 8, “Blood and Bone.” The Boys series finale wraps things up for most of its biggest characters, but Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is a notable exception. Butcher and the rest of the crew infiltrate the White House, Homelander is killed, and most characters get a happy ending, but Vought’s original Supe is left on the sidelines for the entire affair, despite having played a major part in getting us to this point by giving his son the V-One.

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This wasn’t a surprise, as showrunner Eric Kripke had revealed ahead of time that Soldier Boy would not be in The Boys‘ finale, much to the dismay of fans. He was instead left on ice, with Homelander having returned him to cryo-freeze in the previous episode. With Homelander seemingly being the only one who knew about that, and the Boys thinking that Soldier Boy was on his son’s side anyway, there was no reason for either side of the final battle to get him involved, nor much time for it either.

Soldier Boy’s Survival Could Be Important To The Boys’ Future

Image via Prime Video

While he wasn’t involved in The Boys‘ ending, Soldier Boy being frozen again is a convenient way to leave things for the Supe – because it means he could be brought back at any point in the future of the Vought Cinematic Universe. After all, Vought is still continuing, with Stan Edgar now reinstated as interim CEO, so it’s only a matter of time before he’s found, and after that he could quite easily be brought out of cryo-freeze again.

Where might that happen? Well, it just so happens that Prime Video has an upcoming prequel series, titled Vought Rising, that will take place in the 1950s. Ackles will star as Soldier Boy, with Aya Cash back as Stormfront and Mason Dye reprising his role as Bombsight. Although it’s an origin story, I think there’s a pretty good chance it will also be used to tell stories in the present day, taking place after The Boys‘ series finale, and that we’ll see Soldier Boy in them as well.

What exactly that will entail is unclear, but if he’s still around, Vought would no doubt want to use him in some capacity. There is also the chance that Stormfront is still alive, something the main show has teased. I wouldn’t be surprised if Vought Rising involved a storyline of Soldier Boy discovering (or believing) that and setting out to find her, which would then pair with the storyline between them in the 1950s. With that potential, at least, it makes sense Soldier Boy wasn’t in the finale, as it at least means the option of bringing him back is on the table, rather than a more definitive fate.

All five seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video. Vought Rising is expected to debut in 2027.

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