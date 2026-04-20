The Boys Officially Sets Up 4 Supes for Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy Spinoff

The Boys Season 5 is bringing the main story to a close, but it’s laying the groundwork for Jensen Ackles’ upcoming Soldier Boy spinoff — and the latest installment sets up four of its supes. Ackles’ prequel series, dubbed Vought Rising, is aiming to release in 2027 (via Collider). Set during the 1950s, it will follow Soldier Boy and Stormfront, tackle the origins of Vought, and take on a “twisted murder mystery” format. Given that Soldier Boy is one of The Boys‘ most powerful and interesting supes, it won’t take much to sell viewers on a spinoff about him. The premise sounds intriguing in its own right, however, and the series will bring in other powerful supes alongside him.

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The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 teases a few of them during one of its earliest scenes. SPOILERs ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episode 3. As Sister Sage explains why the supe virus doesn’t work on Soldier Boy, she mentions a few other names — all of whom were given V1, the original and extremely potent iteration of Compound V. We’ve already met one of them, but the others are nowhere to be seen in The Boys. They’re confirmed and cast for Vought Rising, however, which is likely why the series name-drops them. It’s subtly setting up its next spinoff. And if it features five supes as powerful as Soldier Boy, it’s all but guaranteed to be a wild ride.

4) Stormfront/Liberty (Played by Aya Cash)

The only supe Sister Sage mentions in reference to V1 that we actually know is Stormfront, who goes by Liberty in Vought Rising‘s timeline. Aya Cash’s character plays a prominent role in The Boys Season 2, resurfacing to take Translucent’s spot in The Seven. She serves as a secondary antagonist throughout Season 2, striking up a romance with Homelander and eventually being revealed as a Nazi. During Season 2’s final conflict, she’s badly injured by Ryan’s heat vision. She takes her own life in Season 3, so we don’t see much more of her — but Vought Rising will change that. Cash is set to reprise her role in the upcoming spinoff, and she’ll be a major figure right next to Soldier Boy. Given that she marries Frederick Vought, it makes sense for her to feature prominently in a series about Vought’s inception.

3) Bombsight (Played by Mason Dye)

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One of the other Vought Rising supes mentioned in The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 is Bombsight, and he’s another V1 supe. Beyond that, we don’t know much about him, though he’ll be played by Mason Dye in the spinoff series. Dye is best known for portraying Jason in Stranger Things Season 4. From the Netflix series, it’s clear he can pull off a grating antagonist. Bombsight’s powers are currently unknown, though judging by his name, they likely have something to do with explosives and vision. Perhaps he can blow things up with his eyes, or has the ability to sense bombs. With Nexus Point News reporting that he was a combat pilot, either would be a handy power to have. Per Variety, Dye will appear in The Boys Season 5 as Bombsight, so we’ll get the chance to learn more about him ahead of Vought Rising‘s release.

2) Private Angel (Played by Elizabeth Posey)

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Another V1 survivor is Private Angel, who will be played by Elizabeth Posey in Vought Rising. Posey held minor roles in shows like Euphoria and Heels, and she also appeared in the 2021 film Dreamcatcher. Very little information is currently available about her character, and her supe name doesn’t tell us much about her power — though it suggests she has a military background, something further supported by her official character image. It’s unclear if Private Angel is still around in The Boys‘ timeline. But given that V1 supes don’t age, it’s entirely possible.

1) Torpedo

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Torpedo is the last of the five supes mentioned by Sister Sage, and he’s another character who’s mostly a mystery. He’ll be brought to life by Will Hochman in the spinoff series, an actor best known for playing Joe Hill on Blue Bloods. According to Fandom.com, Torpedo was in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His official image confirms that, but it doesn’t tell us much else. With a name like Torpedo, it seems likely he has a powerful and useful ability. We’ll have to wait for more name-drops in The Boys or his appearance in Vought Rising to find out what it is.

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