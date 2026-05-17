The Boys Fans Are Not Happy About the Removal of Fan-Favorite Character From the Finale

Newly reported details about the series finale of The Boys have fans up in arms, with some loudly taking to X to voice their feelings about the decision. And some have even gone so far as to say that this final season of the show has ruined the entire series, putting it on par with Game of Thrones‘ disastrous final season and undoing all the things that made it as iconic as it was back at the beginning.

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The choice that has fans so upset? The lack of Soldier Boy in the final episode, which has yet to air. But series creator Eric Kripke spoke with Collider, spilling the beans on this particular decision in an interview that was later shared far and wide on X. Elaborating on the choice for Homelander to take out Soldier Boy, Kripke said, “He just couldn’t let his dad leave again or be without his father again because the last time, it wasn’t Soldier Boy’s fault that he left. So much of Homelander’s issues are wrapped up in daddy issues and issues with Ryan. His son abandoned him, and I just don’t think he could handle being abandoned by his father.”

The Internet Isn’t Interested in the Showrunner’s Reasoning for a Soldier Boy-less Finale

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“They hyped him up for seasons and gave him more screen time than Ryan and GEN V characters just to lock him up in a fridge,” said one user, also lamenting the cancellation of Gen V, the spinoff series of The Boys. Another added, “The Boys spent 5 seasons building the only weapon that can stop Homelander and then left him in a fridge. Writing room IQ in the negatives.”

The biggest complaint seems to be that the showrunners used the fan-favorite character as little more than a tease for a spinoff prequel series titled Vought Rising, in which Soldier Boy is set to be a main character. One viewer summed up the sentiment succinctly, saying, “So you’re telling me, Soldier Boy was literally a spin-off teasing plot device this season that will play no significant role in the ending despite him being introduced as the ultimate wild card to how The Boys will kill Homelander all the way back in season 3?” And honestly, it sounds like fans are right to be upset about this odd choice.

What are your thoughts on Soldier Boy being fridged before the series finale? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans of The Boys are saying.