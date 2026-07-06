What the Hell, Corlys? His Shocking Attack on Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon Explained & How It Changes the Book

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 features the sorts of moves and countermoves we’ve come to expect from the Game of Thrones franchise, but it also drives a rift between Rhaenyra Targaryen and an unexpected party: Lord Corlys Velaryon. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3. After offering Alyn and Addam his name in “Queen’s Landing,” Corlys attempts to make good on that promise this week. The three of them have dinner with Rhaenyra, and he asks her to legitimize them. Her response isn’t what fans might expect.

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It’s certainly not what Corlys anticipates, and he takes that out on Rhaenyra after she disappoints him. He attacks her and her children, a surprising turn from his usual acceptance of Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. His outburst will no doubt leave viewers thinking, “What the hell, Corlys?” It’s a spin on his book journey, but here’s why Rhaenyra denies him…and why he reacts the way that he does.

Why Rhaenyra Won’t Legitimize Alyn & Addam (& Why Corlys Responds the Way He Does)

Given Rhaenyra’s acceptance of the dragonseeds, and the fact that she has three illegitimate sons with Ser Harwin Strong, it’s somewhat surprising she turns down Corlys’ request. The matter of her children’s parentage is cited as the reason, though it’s not the greatest logic at this point of House of the Dragon. Joffrey is now heir to the Iron Throne, so it’s not like he’s being challenged as Corlys’ heir. That at least would’ve been an understandable, if self-interested, concern.

But Rhaenyra argues that championing bastards so early into her reign will open her to criticism — especially when her own sons are plagued by rumors of illegitimacy. She fears that rising Alyn and Addam up publicly would threaten her position and Joffrey’s. Whether that’s worth alienating one of her strongest allies over is debatable, but it’s the argument she makes. She tells Corlys that she can “perhaps one day, when there is not so much scrutiny” honor his wishes. It’s a wishy-washy answer that only seems to upset him more.

Corlys responds angrily, shouting about Joffrey, Luke, and Jace being bastards. He even throws Jace’s death in her face, which feels like a cruel line to cross even if his rage is warranted. Corlys feels that Rhaenyra is being a hypocrite, as her illegitimate sons have benefited from the very thing she’s denying his. He supported her children, even knowing the truth, which makes her refusal sting worse. Some of his ire also stems from how much he’s lost to Rhaenyra’s cause. His wife, Rhaenys, dies fighting for her claim, and most of his fleet and home are destroyed during the Battle of the Gullet.

Corlys feels this is a small ask in the wake of all that, and according to what Steve Toussaint told Variety, he’s also “at the end of his tether.” He’s lost everything and is unafraid of the consequences of what he’s saying. Toussaint explained that he doesn’t have many people left to live for, and ensuring Alyn and Addam’s future is the one things still pushing him forward: “The only thing that he’s got going, the only thing that’s keeping him going is, I need to set up these two boys.”

How This Situation From House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 Differs From Fire & Blood

Rhaenyra’s conflict with Corlys doesn’t unfold this way in Fire & Blood. His request comes a bit earlier in George R.R. Martin’s source material, and her reluctance is short-lived. In fact, Prince Jacaerys urges to her legitimize Corlys’ sons, helping to decide the matter. Her hesitance makes more sense, too, as Joffrey is still Corlys’ heir at that stage, since Jace is still alive. The show totally alters the circumstances, and in some ways, it doesn’t make as much sense. SPOILERS ahead for Fire & Blood and future episodes of House of the Dragon. However, it’s clearly laying the foundation for a looming event from Fire & Blood: Corlys’ betrayal of Rhaenyra.

House of the Dragon Is Setting Up Corlys’ Betrayal Early

Image via Theo Whiteman/HBO

Perhaps unsurprisingly after the events of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3, Rhaenyra is in for a lot of betrayal in the future — and although Corlys isn’t the first to turn on her, he does eventually do so. In Fire & Blood, Hugh and Ulf become traitors, first joining the Greens and then attempting to seize the throne for themselves. House of the Dragon is already setting this up by having the Targaryens speak down to and treat the dragonseeds as lesser.

Following Hugh and Ulf’s betrayal, Rhaenyra becomes paranoid and believes the other dragonseeds (one of whom, Nettles, is cut from the show) are untrustworthy, too. This is what pushes Corlys to stand against her in the book. When she orders Addam’s arrest, Corlys warns his son and helps him get away. This leads him to become one of Rhaenyra’s prisoners and eventually accept a pardon from Aegon II. House of the Dragon is setting up this turn early by adding layers to his betrayal. With Rhaenyra denying him what he wants, it’s no surprise he’ll switch sides…and choose his son over her beforehand.

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