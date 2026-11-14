4 Medieval TV Shows I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of (#4 Is Perfect If You Miss Game of Thrones)

Not everyone is into period dramas, but even those who are know how hard it can be to find something actually good once they’ve already watched pretty much all the popular ones. Besides, there are so many stories that feel so repetitive it’s fair to say we’ve had enough by now, am I right? Luckily, there are some phenomenal TV series that do things a little differently, but anyone seems to know about them. And don’t worry, all have great audience ratings, so you’re not going to waste your time giving them a shot.

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In this list, you’ll find 4 of these shows, featuring well-developed arcs, intriguing plots, and all the medieval period drama goodness that makes you want to keep watching episode after episode, just like you did with Game of Thrones, Vikings, or The Last Kingdom, for example. And to make things even better, some of them also have pretty impressive casts.

4) The White Queen

image courtesy of bbc

It’s been years since GOT came to an end, and while House of the Dragon is an excellent spin-off, it has never quite captured the same energy as the original show, has it? Well, The White Queen might help bring some of that feeling back if you’ve been missing it. Its story takes place during the Wars of the Roses, a conflict that divided England between the Houses of York and Lancaster, and begins when Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson), a young widow, secretly marries King Edward IV (Max Irons). However, not everyone is happy about this union, and it creates even more tension between families that were already willing to do just about anything to gain power. And just like in GOT, the men aren’t the only ones at the center of everything here.

In this show, Elizabeth also shares the spotlight with Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale) and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay), three women with very different reasons for getting involved in the political power struggles. And don’t expect them to just sit back and react to the decisions made by their husbands and kings, because they know exactly how to use their positions, have alliances, and manipulate situations whenever necessary. Ultimately, The White Queen is all about family rivalries, strategic marriages, and plenty of intrigue — the very elements that kept GOT audiences hooked back in the day. The only major difference between the two is the fantasy aspect, since one has it and the other doesn’t.

3) The Hollow Crown

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It’s a shame that The Hollow Crown hasn’t reached a wider audience, but that makes sense considering it adapts historical plays by William Shakespeare, and I know not everyone is going to be a fan of that. On the other hand, if you’re interested in the playwright and this kind of historical setting, it might be one of the best shows you’ll come across, as it received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Following different generations of the English monarchy, the story starts with the fall of Richard II (Ben Whishaw) and the rise of Henry IV (Jeremy Irons), then moves on to the reign of Henry V (Tom Hiddleston) before reaching the events of the Wars of the Roses.

The first part, for example, focuses on Henry Bolingbroke, who challenges his cousin Richard II and eventually takes his place on the throne. But winning the crown is one thing, and keeping control of a kingdom full of people who don’t recognize your authority is something else — that’s the thing that makes The Hollow Crown so good to watch. Each new reign brings its own challenges, succession disputes, and, of course, the consequences. And on top of all those leading actors, the cast also includes Patrick Stewart, Julie Walters, Michael Gambon, Tom Sturridge, Sally Hawkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, and others. Shakespeare’s language might require a little extra attention, but this is definitely one of those TV productions worth making time for.

2) Borgia

image courtesy of sky cinema

Have you watched Conclave and enjoyed it? Then I’d strongly recommend giving Borgia a chance, as much of its scheming takes place inside the Vatican, where religious influence also means having a major advantage in the world of politics. Set during the transition from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance, the series follows Rodrigo Borgia (John Doman), who manages to become Pope Alexander VI and starts using his position to make sure his family gains even more power. And this also involves his children Cesare (Mark Ryder), Juan (Stanley Weber), and Lucrezia (Isolda Dychauk), who find themselves caught up in politics, dealing with rivalries and making choices that don’t always serve their father’s interests. But the best part is watching the family deal with enemies both inside and outside the Church while trying to hold on to an influence that makes them a target.

As we’ve seen in plenty of period dramas, the biggest threats don’t always come from the outside, and even family members have their own ambitions, secrets, and interests that can get in the way of one another’s plans. Borgia is packed with all of that, along with corruption, murders, alliances, and characters who are far from being role models. Critics weren’t so impressed with it, but audience reviews tell a different story. Out of all the shows on this list, this is the one you’re least likely to hear people talk about (especially because The Borgias, which became better known in the US, came out around the same time telling the story of the very same family). Still, it’s a series that can really surprise you once you give it a chance.

1) The Pillars of the Earth

image courtesy of starz

I bet this show has never even come close to making it onto your radar. The Pillars of the Earth is based on Ken Follett’s novel and takes place in 12th-century England, after the death of King Henry I’s only legitimate son sparks a succession battle between Empress Matilda and Stephen of Blois. In all this political turmoil, we meet Tom Builder (Rufus Sewell), a mason who dreams of building a cathedral in Kingsbridge but gets involved in the interests of nobles and religious figures competing for influence in the region. But this isn’t just about following the people trying to claim the crown; it also shows how these fights affect those who have no control over the kingdom’s future. And that’s a pretty interesting angle, given how rarely period dramas take the time to explore this side of a story.

The construction of the cathedral brings together many different storylines, including that of Prior Philip (Matthew Macfadyen), who’s determined to make the project happen, and Bishop Waleran Bigod (Ian McShane), who has his own ambitious plans for the region. And by now, you’ve probably figured out that, just like The Hollow Crown, this series has an amazing cast, right? But it also features names such as Eddie Redmayne, Hayley Atwell, Donald Sutherland, and Sam Claflin. Expect a plot filled with betrayals, revenge, romance, tension, and characters who always have to choose between their principles and their own survival. The Pillars of the Earth deserves a lot more love for what it brings to the table, and it’s a real must-watch.

Are you a fan of medieval TV shows? Have you heard of these before, or are they all new to you? Which one are you most interested in watching? Let me know in the comments!