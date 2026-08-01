3 TV Shows That Still Aren’t Popular With Mainstream Viewers No Matter How Much Fans and Critics Praise Them

TV has every kind of show imaginable: there are the massive hits, the ones nobody expected much from that end up surprising everyone, the underrated and overlooked gems, and then there are the shows that actually have a sizable audience but somehow never feel that popular. And that last category is especially interesting because these are usually the series with great reviews and plenty of recommendations, yet their popularity never quite reaches the next level. In other words, they just can’t seem to break out of their own bubble, and nobody really knows why. You can speculate about the reasons, but it’s still a fascinating phenomenon.

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So, with all that said, here are 3 shows that have earned consistent praise from critics since their very first season, built incredibly loyal fanbases, feature really great stories, and still remain far from what most people would consider widely successful. Chances are you’ve heard about them through someone’s recommendation, but not much else.

3) Percy Jackson and the Olympians

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After years of fans complaining about the movie adaptations, Percy Jackson and the Olympians finally delivered the faithful adaptation everyone had been asking for. But be honest: how often do you actually hear people talking about it? Exactly. , follows Percy, a teenager who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon and suddenly finds himself in a world where Greek mythology is real, forcing him to stop a war among the Olympian gods. From day one, the show was praised across the board, yet three years later, it still hasn’t reached the level of popularity many expected.

It’s not that the series goes unnoticed or is underrated — it just hasn’t been able to attract a broader audience. Instead, it has remained closely tied to fans of the original books, especially since they’re the ones who truly appreciate Rick Riordan‘s direct involvement in the adaptation. And sure, you could argue that it arrived at a time when other fantasy and adventure shows, like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Loki, were stealing most of the spotlight in 2023. But time has passed, the show has had many opportunities to find a wider audience, and unfortunately, that still hasn’t happened. In the end, Percy Jackson and the Olympians feels like a series made almost exclusively for its existing fandom.

2) Silo

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

It’s fair to assume here that part of the reason is that Apple TV just doesn’t have the marketing reach of its biggest competitors, but Silo has been steadily gaining momentum for a while now — just mostly within the sci-fi crowd. If you’re a fan of the genre, you’ve probably heard of it already, and if you’ve actually watched it, you’ve probably wondered why it isn’t a much bigger hit. Now heading into its third season and based on the books by Hugh Howey, the series follows an entire community living inside a big underground silo, where everyone believes stepping outside means certain death. But when an engineer begins to question that reality, she discovers that almost everything she’s ever been taught could be a lie.

Honestly, though, the show doesn’t even need to be sold as sci-fi. If anything, that label might scare away viewers who assume the genre is always dense or hard to follow, when Silo is really a mystery series first and foremost. Every answer leads to two new questions, and it’s all backed by phenomenal writing and some of the best world-building on TV, which is why both critics and audiences have been praising it since the beginning. And okay, it asks for a little patience and commitment, and that might be one of the reasons it has never taken off. But that’s a shame, because this is that kind of show that, once you finally give it a chance, makes you regret not watching it sooner.

1) Interview with the Vampire

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Interview with the Vampire recently premiered its third season, with a fourth already confirmed. Even so, it finds itself in a situation similar to Percy Jackson, where it often feels like the fanbase from Anne Rice’s books is what’s keeping the series alive. The difference is that some people outside that fandom have watched it and ended up completely blown away. So why hasn’t it become more of a mainstream hit? The story follows the vampire Louis as he looks back on his long, complicated relationship with Lestat during an interview, unfolding into a psychological drama with tension, manipulation, and deeply layered characters.

The series isn’t a page-for-page adaptation of the novels, but it understands exactly how to reinterpret this classic story in a way that feels more engaging and modern. The performances, writing, direction, and cinematography are all top-tier, yet Interview with the Vampire still can’t seem to break through and become the phenomenon its quality suggests it should be. That probably has something to do with its tone, since it’s far more interested in character drama than constant action, while many people still associate the title exclusively with the 1994 movie. Plus, vampire stories simply don’t have the same mainstream appeal they once did. So in the end, this has become the kind of series that grows almost entirely through word of mouth.