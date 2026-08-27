4 Shows to Watch That Will Help Game of Thrones Fans Wait for More Seasons

Even though the series ended way back in 2019, many people are still searching for a replacement for Game of Thrones. They want a fantasy series that gives them the same vibes they felt watching Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, the Starks, Lannisters, and the rest of the characters from George R. R. Martin’s world every week. There are plenty of options in the genre, and while it’s hard to find one that can match Game of Thrones in terms of epic scale, several projects could fill the void. You could always watch House of the Dragon or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which are both spinoffs of Game of Thrones, but there’s a lot of time between those seasons. Some of the best recommendations showcase fantasy battles, some incorporate history into the mix, and all feature the kind of heavy drama that made the HBO series such a popular hit.

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You can even find Game of Thrones cast members popping up in these other shows. It helps bridge the gap, and a familiar face is always a welcome sight. Regardless, these are some of the most impressive fantasy shows ever crafted, and they’re worth checking out while you wait for more seasons of House of the Dragon or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

4) Black Sails

On paper, Black Sails sounds quite different from Game of Thrones. It mainly focuses on pirates, and pirates aren’t all that prominent in George R. R. Martin’s series. However, the show centers on gritty pirates who fight like they’re right out of Game of Thrones, with some masterfully shot battle sequences. It also features a fair bit of the political intrigue that the HBO classic was known for, as we see the characters work to establish a Republic of Pirates.

Acting as something of a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, the show used both fictionalized takes on real events and historical figures to make for a unique experience. The period setting, taking place in the 1700s, feels in line with what people loved about Game of Thrones, as do the complex characters who get involved in power struggles. The Starz series spans four seasons, and its ending, unlike Game of Thrones, was well-received.

3) Vikings

One of the shows that most often gets brought up when people search for similar series to Game of Thrones is Vikings. The appropriately titled History Channel show follows the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok, a farmer who goes on to become a notorious Norse hero and eventually a Scandinavian king. As the story progresses, Ragnar’s sons become focal points of the show, showing just how many years the tale spans.

It should come as no surprise, but the battle scenes in Vikings are epic. Game of Thrones fans will be reminded of things like the Battle of the Bastards while watching them. A highlight of Vikings is seeing how the family politics play out, which feels like watching Tyrion and Cersei Lannister bicker and struggle for power. There are six seasons of Vikings and a spinoff series, with over 100 episodes between them, so it’s a perfect franchise to binge over a few months.

2) Rome

One of the most impressive things that Game of Thrones pulled off was how it took a dense fantasy series and turned it into a show that found a widespread audience. Even non-genre fans fell in love with it, and it felt like nothing else on TV. However, anyone who watched HBO’s Rome can tell you that it was basically Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones. The HBO series was a drama set in ancient Rome, following its transition from a republic into an empire, and it was made on a huge budget.

Rome didn’t catch on the way Game of Thrones did, and its price tag meant it only lasted two seasons, but a lot of the same features are evident in both shows. Families locked in intense power struggles, a period setting, captivating character arcs, and some memorable fight scenes are all to be found in Rome. The show also features Ciarán Hinds, Indria Varma, and Tobias Menzies, who all appeared in Game of Thrones as Mance Rayder, Ellaria Sand, and Edmure Tully, respectively.

1) The Last Kingdom

Coming out a few years after Game of Thrones, The Last Kingdom almost feels like a spiritual successor. Based on The Saxon Stories novels, the four-season show follows a Saxon warrior named Uhtred who was raised as a Viking and eventually becomes torn between his bloodline and the culture he grew up with. That sets the stage for some high drama, some monumental battles, and that mix of politics and war that made Game of Thrones a hit.

The setting, starting in the year 866, feels perfect for the fantasy genre, as do the complex characters. A highlight is the arc for Brida, a Saxon woman who was also taken by the Vikings. Her journey is enthralling and has a much more satisfying conclusion than what Daenerys Targaryen got. As a bonus, The Last Kingdom features several actors from House of the Dragon, including Phia Saban (Helaena) and Ewan Mitchell (Aemond), making it perfect to watch while you wait for more seasons.