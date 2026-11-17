Sometimes you start watching a show and realize the story isn’t appealing or, while the writing has its merits, it isn’t exactly brilliant overall. This happens more often than you might think, but somehow, you find yourself getting more invested and notice it’s mostly because of the characters. Yes, in some cases, the cast is what makes the show worth watching: a charismatic actor can make a predictable scene work better, or great chemistry between cast members can make a difference.

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Here is a list of series that were loved by audiences (at least by a large portion of them), and had some questionable quality, failed to live up to their own premises, or featured flaws that were just too hard to overlook, but their casts made everything work.

5) How to Get Away with Murder

image courtesy of abc

For a long time, How to Get Away with Murder was a series that kept people hooked, as each season relied on flash-forwards to build suspense. On the other hand, the writing wasn’t always as strong as it could have been. It often felt like the show was competing with itself to come up with the next big twist, which worked, but only for so long. The story follows Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), a criminal defense attorney and law professor who selects five students to work with her on real cases. What none of them expects, though, is that this experience will eventually pull all of them into a series of crimes and situations they’ll do just about anything to keep hidden.

The plot is then driven by investigations, drama, and conflicts that often put everyone in difficult situations. However, not everything is so convincing, and some moments can feel like too much just for the sake of making an impact. Still, one thing that’s hard to deny is that a big reason audiences stuck with it for so long was its cast — especially Davis, who pretty much carried every episode with a performance that was even better than the material called for. Thanks to her bringing so much depth to her character, you might not even remember that How to Get Away with Murder had its weaker moments. But the rest of the cast also deserves credit for making the dynamic between the students intriguing all the time.

4) The Walking Dead

image courtesy of amc

In the beginning, The Walking Dead was a worldwide phenomenon, to the point that plenty of people would religiously tune in every Sunday for a new episode. But at some point, the show started losing its way, with behind-the-scenes changes and different directions for the plot that gradually drove more and more fans away over its 11-season run. The story begins with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), a police officer who wakes up from a coma to discover that the world has been overrun by zombies. And after finding other survivors, he takes on the responsibility of leading the group in search of safety, only to realize that humans can be pretty dangerous and violent as well. And before some of the actors started leaving the show, their performances had already gotten you attached to their characters.

Alongside Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, as Daryl and Carol, were some of the big standouts from the very start, to the point where you could find yourself caring more about what happened to them than about the overall storyline. The cast was so good that even characters who initially didn’t seem to have much to offer got room to develop, and you wanted to see more of them. Plus, you probably had your own favorites, and no matter how many others died, you kept rooting for the ones you cared about. That’s what helped keep The Walking Dead going for so long, even as it started to decline because of repetitive drama, stories that dragged on longer than they should have, and the simple fact that zombies took a backseat to human rivalries.

3) Suits

image courtesy of usa network

If you watch a few episodes of Suits, you’ll realize the show doesn’t have a complicated formula. You meet Mike (Patrick J. Adams), a young man with a photographic memory and a natural talent for law who lands a job at a New York law firm despite never having attended law school. Harvey (Gabriel Macht), the lawyer who decides to hire him, knows about the lie but is willing to take the risk, setting up a partnership that has to remain a secret. And whenever someone threatens to expose the truth, the two spend most of the episode trying to find a way out, only for everything to get resolved before another complication comes along to keep the story moving.

Looking at the series as a whole, it’s entertaining, but it relies almost entirely on that formula, which makes the situations too predictable. In theory, it’s an idea that only works temporarily, because if Mike’s secret ever gets exposed, the dynamic of the show has to change. But even when you notice that, you keep watching, and that’s because of the ridiculously charismatic cast — and it’s not just the leads. The supporting characters have strong personalities and are always stealing the spotlight, even when professional tensions turn into personal matters. Basically, the whole cast has amazing chemistry. In fact, Suits even gained a bigger following after it ended, which shows just how much people kept enjoying it.

2) Once Upon a Time

Image courtesy of ABC

You know what it means to be creative? Once Upon a Time had exactly that going for it with its premise: bringing together famous classic fairy-tale characters in an apparently ordinary town, where they have to deal with problems that are very different from what we’d naturally expect from them. The story begins when Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) arrives in Storybrooke and discovers that the town’s residents are actually characters whose memories were erased by a curse. Then, the show starts exploring several versions of these stories, introducing new figures that you have known for ages. However, eventually, you really need to be patient with just how much lore the series keeps piling up.

The approach leads to some great moments that keep you invested, especially because the story itself taps into the audience’s nostalgia. But the writing can’t maintain the same level of quality all the way through, and the special effects don’t always help either. Still, if you’ve watched Once Upon a Time, you probably remember it quite fondly, almost like a comfort show. And do you know why? The cast: it’s enormous, but easily the production’s biggest achievement, no wonder the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) became a fan favorite (Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) and Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) are other standouts). With so many found-family dynamics between the characters, you get attached to their relationships and care about what happens to them until you find yourself bingeing every episode.

1) Lucifer

image courtesy of netflix

Ask someone what they think of Lucifer, and there’s a good chance you’ll hear some negative opinions. It’s not exactly a show that’s well-regarded, even if it’s far from terrible. The story revolves around Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil himself, who starts working as a police consultant after meeting Chloe (Lauren German), a detective who seems to be immune to his powers of persuasion. Meanwhile, he also has to deal with problems involving his siblings, his father, and the consequences of letting go of his responsibilities in Hell. The series follows that hybrid structure, with a different case in each episode while a storyline develops alongside it — but that’s the main problem.

Shows like The X-Files and House became iconic using that same structure, but they knew how to develop their identities, character arcs, and stories. Lucifer, on the other hand, often relied on the formula and struggled to go beyond the conventional police format, even though its premise had so much potential. Still, you keep watching because of Ellis: much like Davis in How to Get Away with Murder, he has the ability to embody his character on every level, and without his performance, many of the jokes and situations that make the show good wouldn’t have the same effect. And even when some of the supporting storylines fall a little flat, the cast does its best to make them more engaging. It’s no wonder the show got canceled only to be brought back by Netflix after fans campaigned to save it.