Netflix’s Biggest Unconventional Hit Series Originally Premiered 15 Years Ago

A decade and a half ago, Netflix‘s biggest unconventional series first made it to the screen. The public’s evolving ways of consuming entertainment over the last several years have been spearheaded by the rise of streaming services, in which people pay a subscription fee to access a platform’s library. While companies like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and the rest have also been actively building their original content selection, the fact that they also offer existing shows to their subscribers is still a primary driver of customers. Being able to easily watch them on these platforms paves the way for newfound successes for projects that might not have had a big impact during their initial runs.

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That was exactly the case with Suits when it landed on Netflix US back in 2023. By the time it arrived on the streaming platform, however, the series had already wrapped up its 9-season run on USA Network, originally premiering on June 23, 2011. Admittedly, Suits only enjoyed middling success when it was on the cable channel, although it did amass a solid base that appreciated its charming characters, witty storytelling, and intriguing premise. Technically an ensemble series, however, it was clear from the get-go that its central dynamic was Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross. Together, they solved difficult cases in the world of corporate law in New York while trying to keep their fraudulent secret under wraps.

Ever since the legal drama’s first eight seasons arrived on Netflix, Suits exploded in popularity, notching in 12 weeks as the biggest title on streaming. This made it the most for any show since the Top 10 list started being recorded in 2020. Suits‘ ninth and final season arrived later in 2024, paving the way for the show to chart again. It’s worth noting that while Peacock also had the series available on its platform, Netflix was arguably the most notable streamer tied to the Aaron Korsh-created project.

Can Suits Ever Make A Comeback With Fresh Stories?

After Suits‘ newfound success in 2023, it became clear it was only a matter of time before any broadcaster attempted to resurrect the franchise. At that point, the flagship had ended its run on USA Network, while NBC’s original plan to expand the universe via the Gina Rodriguez-led series set in Chicago, Pearson, failed to resonate and was cancelled after just one season. Still, that didn’t deter the network from trying again with Suits: LA, starring Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt. Unfortunately, even with the hype around the franchise as a whole, it also failed to connect with viewers, resulting in another cancellation.

Currently, there are no concrete plans to bring back Suits again on the small screen. However, if there’s another attempt, it must learn from the mistakes of its predecessors. Suits succeeded during its original and Netflix run because of its characters. Any studio’s best bet is assembling as many recognizable faces from the original series for a sequel spinoff.

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