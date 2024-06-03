Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Says Reunion Movie "Is Possible"

Adams, who previously said he would be willing to reprise his role for Suits: LA, says creator Aaron Korsh is ultimately the one who will decide what comes next.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross on the fan-favorite legal drama Suits, won't say no to the idea of a reunion movie. The actor, who also played Hourman on DC's Legends of Tomorrow and is set to host the upcoming Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, said in a new interview that he has "no power" over whether a movie might get made, but that if the possibility was raised, he wouldn't say no.

Suits, which was a modest hit during its run on TV, enjoyed massive success on Netflix in 2023, becoming one of the streamer's most-watched shows and the best-performing series that wasn't created for Netflix. Originally airing on USA, it ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019. The series also helped catapult Meghan Markle to fame, and her current status as a major cultural figure has likely created a little bit of a feedback loop where it's helping Suits find an even bigger audience on Netflix than they already would have.

"I am a person of no power or authority, but obviously, there's a Suits: LA show that is being made. That is the focus of Aaron, I think he would agree," Adams told Variety. "But it's definitely something he's interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together. So it depends on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible."

The enormous success of Suits on Netflix has created a lot of buzz. A spinoff is reportedly in the works (unrelated to Pearson, the short-lived sequel that Torres fronted in 2019). During that time, Adams said he would be open to an appearance on Suits LA.

"I think it's all in early stages," Adams told Variety during the Golden Globes festivities earlier this year, after cast members Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty reunited to present the Best Drama Series award at the show. "It's a show in the Suits universe, like a Suits L.A. Anyway, our fearless showrunner Aaron [Korsh is] working on that. If I got the phone call, I'd be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people."