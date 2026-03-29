7 Cancelled Adult Animated Shows From the ’90s That Need a Reboot Now, Ranked

Animated revivals are hitting it big these days. Series such as King of the Hill, Futurama, Beavis And Butthead, and The Amazing World of Gumball have all returned to score serious ratings across the board. With many of these entries getting their start in the 90s, there are plenty more animated shows where these came from that are dying for a comeback. Luckily, we here at ComicBook.com know our way around the world of adult animated shows from the 1990s and have ranked the series we want to see return the most.

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7.) Home Movies

Image Courtesy of Adult Swim

Home Movies might have gotten its start on the now-defunct broadcast network UPN, but the animated series was a major show that helped put Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim on the map. Created by Brandon Small, who fans might know most recently for his work on Metalocalypse, the 90s series follows main character Brandon as he attempts to make home movies while struggling with his suburban existence. Running for four seasons, this series is one that could return via a revival quite easily, thanks to most of the cast still participating in the animation game these days.

6.) Mission Hill

images courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Mission Hill just made the cut-off for this list, as the series premiered in the fall of 1999. While first premiering on “The WB,” the animated seires would also find its way onto Adult Swim like Home Movies, helping to create an audience for the Cartoon Network programming block. The animated show only had one season of thirteen episodes to its name, but the story of Andy and Kevin French feels timeless to this day. Revisiting the two brothers attempting to survive in the big city seems like a recipe for success, as the French siblings’ plight is one that many viewers can relate to.

5.) Daria

paramount

Mike Judge, who first introduced Daria as a supporting character in Beavis And Butthead, has been responsible for some major animated revivals. Bringing back Butthead and Beavis for new seasons, along with King of the Hill, both shows have been renewed for new seasons to expand on their success. The same, unfortunately, can’t be said for Daria, who did recently return in an unexpected way in the latest season of Beavis And Butthead. While a revival had been in the works, said comeback ultimately failed to manifest, and it’s a real shame, as Daria Morgendorffer should get one more chance on the screen.

4.) Duckman

Image courtesy of USA Network

It’s a tragedy that Duckman simply cannot be streamed on any major service these days as the 90s animated series that landed on USA Network had quite the long run. Airing seventy episodes over the course of four seasons, Jason Alexander (George from Seinfeld) helped bring to life the private detective who was one of the cruder characters born of the 1990s. What makes a revival so necessary, aside from bringing back the bizarre world, is the fact that the series finale ended on one of the biggest cliffhangers to this day. Even over thirty years later, Duckman’s grand finale still perplexes fans to this day and it’s a story that deserves a true ending.

3.) The Critic

Disney

Originally released on ABC, The Critic remains a fan-favorite series despite its run taking place over thirty years ago. The second season jumped ship to Fox, and a web series was eventually created to bring back Jay Sherman and his film reviews. What makes it all the more tragic that The Critic hasn’t returned is the fact that the creators have been trying to bring the series back to life for years. Unfortunately, there has been no word on Jay Sherman returning to the world of animation and it’s a shame that we don’t already have several more seasons of this classic comedy.

2.) The Maxx

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Image Comics was presenting several of their heroes to the world via animation. The Maxx had a unique introduction, with its show airing on MTV as a part of the network’s “Oddities” line. With creator Sam Kieth recently passing, revisiting the story of the homeless superhero would be a fantastic way to honor Maxx’s father. While the series did have a fairly conclusive ending, there are plenty of stories from the comics that could help forge a revival series for The Maxx. With the original show holding an animation style that looks as though it was ripped from the source material, bringing the bizarre crime fighter back to the screen is something we’d love to see.

1.) Spawn

Image Courtesy of HBO

HBO’s Spawn remains one of the best animated series created for a superhero, with the Image Comics crime fighter delivering three seasons for the cable network. Much like Duckman, Al Simmons’ final episode ended on quite a cliffhanger, with the hellish hero attempting to discover his humanity. With the comic book series continuing to release new issues month after month, there are more than a few stories to bring to the screen, especially with voice actor Keith David always willing to return to the role. David returned as Spawn in a recent Mortal Kombat entry and fingers crossed he gets the opportunity to do the same for a television revival.

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