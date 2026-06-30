HBO’s Forgotten Sci-Fi Masterpiece Spinoff Re-Enters Streaming Charts As Fans Wait for Season 2

One of HBO’s big franchise shows has returned to the top 10 on streaming service HBO Max, two years after it was first released. Although the cable channel’s reputation was built on original stories rather than IP, that’s shifted in recent years alongside the rise of the streamer, such is the reality of the industry. It’s turned one of those hits, Game of Thrones, into a bona fide franchise (and it’ll even get a movie), while also launching several DC TV shows, including The Penguin. That’ll continue this year with the release of Lanterns, while there’s also the not-so-small matter of its Harry Potter remake.

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Another of the major Warner Bros. big-screen sagas that has made its way to the small screen on HBO is Dune. After the success of Denis Villeneuve’s movie, a prequel, initially titled Dune: Sisterhood before becoming Dune: Prophecy, was put into production, launching at the end of 2024. The series is set around 10,000 years before the movies, focusing on the rise to power of the Bene Gesserit, the political and religious force that influences many of the universe’s events. As per FlixPatrol, Dune: Prophecy has returned to the Top 10 in the United States (where it sits at #8 among TV shows), and several other territories (it’s #5 globally).

Dune: Prophecy Will Return For Season 2 (& It’s Expected In 2026)

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It’s interesting to see the series return to the top 10, because otherwise I do think Dune: Prophecy has felt rather forgotten. Admittedly, part of that is because the show was simply close to the same level of quality as the Dune movies – though few things this decade have been – though it was still a solid watch with a lot of potential. Season 2 is expected to release in 2026, but there’s been surprisingly little talk about it. HBO did release brief footage of the second season back in December 2025, as part of a video teasing what was coming in 2026, but that’s about it.

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That’s in contrast to Dune: Part Three, which has already had one epic trailer, with another expected to be released sooner rather than later, and a whole lot of hype. Of course, TV show marketing is typically not only smaller than that of films, but works on a different, often more condensed timeline, and Dune: Prophecy doesn’t have to contend with Avengers: Doomsday. Still, it’d be fair to expect to have heard a little more about it if the plan is to release it in 2026, though it’s possible it’ll wait to tie in more with the excitement for the film.

Filming on Season 2 ended in March of this year, so it releasing in 2026 is still possible. The first season finished filming in December 2023, though that was with a break due to the strikes, and premiered in November 2024; a similar timeline would push the show into the early part of 2027 instead, after Dune: Part Three releases in December, but while the show is a large production, it should be possible to have it ready for a similar fall release.

That would be good, because the first season ended in an interesting place. Without getting into spoilers, the Dune: Prophecy Season 1 finale had some major revelations that will impact the show’s future, and its major characters, including Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), and Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), and I can see the second season being bigger and better than the first.

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