Apple’s Hit 90% RT Sci-Fi Masterpiece Returns This Week

Apple TV has quietly become a hub for some of the most acclaimed sci-fi programming on TV and streaming today, with programs that range from fantastical adaptations of classic sci-fi/fantasy works (Foundation), nightmare imaginings of our world at war with alien foes (Invasion), and even re-imaginings of history and how the space race turned out (For All Mankind). Now one of Apple’s heaviest hitters in the sci-fi genre is coming back for its most highly anticipated season yet.

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Silo Season 3 is premiering on Apple TV+ on July 3rd, and is coming in strong with a perfect 100% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Sounds like a perfect way to kick off a relaxing 4th of July Weekend, if that’s your vibe. Take a look below for a preview of Silo’s new season and a breakdown of all the leading theories about what’s about to go down.

Silo: Quick Recap of Seasons 1 & 2 Explained

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Silo has tracked the story of Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), a resident of the “Silo,” the dystopian society built within a nuclear missile silo. The first season saw Juliette go from being an engineer in the bowels of the Silo to the appointed sheriff, investigating a murder. That investigation uncovered long-buried secrets of the Silo and its government and ultimately led to Juliette being banished to the wasteland outside.

In Season 2, Sheriff Nichols accomplished the seemingly impossible feat of surviving the wasteland. She discovered that there were other Silo communities out there, including one that had torn itself apart in civil war, before eradicating itself by opening its doors to the wasteland’s poison. Juliette raced back to stop her Silo from the same fate, and ended up getting stuck in the fire-spewing quarantine chamber, fighting her nemesis, the Silo’s leader, Bernard (Tim Robbins). The Silo fandom got hit with a final epilogue cliffhanger as the show jumped back in time to before the apocalypse; in Washington, D.C., congressman Daniel (Ashley Zukerman) met with a reporter named Helen (Jessica Henwick) to discuss America’s retaliation against Iran, following a dirty bomb attack.

What Will Happen in Silo Season 3?

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The Silo Season 3 trailer is certainly a major swerve: in the dystopian timeline, Juliette Nichols apparently has no memory after being in the incinerator, and therefore no memory of the next apocalypse she’s racing to avoid: the “safeguard procedure” that can pump poison into any of the Silos, killing the population instantly. As Juliette struggles to repair her mind, the Silo community is apparently still gripped in civil strife.

The real revelation of all the marketing for Season 3 has been the amount os story that will be dedicated to the events that take place in the past. That will not only include the dire events that ended civilization as we know it, but also the actual process of selecting and filling the Silo communities. Done correctly, those flashback segments could radically reframe our understanding of what Juliette and her Silo are up against.

Silo Season 3 premieres on July 3rd and will stream on Apple TV. Discuss major TV topics with us on the ComicBook Forum!