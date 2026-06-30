Wednesday Season 3 Filming Reportedly Halted After Star Suffered Injury

A lot of things need to go right in order for a movie or TV show to make it to the screen. Each project is a long, arduous process, and there’s no guarantee everything will go smoothly from the first day of pre-production to the last day of post. Sometimes, the unexpected can happen, throwing even the best-laid plans to waste. Maybe the script hits a snag and the studio decides to pull the plug. An actor could be injured while shooting, forcing the creative team to reconfigure the schedule. The latter scenario is currently what’s plaguing the third season of Netflix’s Wednesday, as filming needed to be halted after one of the major new additions to the cast was hurt.

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According to The Sun (and later corroborated by Entertainment Weekly), Wednesday star Eva Green suffered a leg injury while shooting her scenes for the upcoming Season 3. She was brought to a hospital where she received treatment “and is now recovering well.” Due to the setback, production was stopped so the filming schedule could be “re-arranged.” Details about the specifics of the injury and when Green might return to set are unknown.

Will Eva Green’s Injury Cause Wednesday Season 3 to be Delayed?

The most important matter here, of course, is Green’s health. Since it’s being reported that she’s “recovering well,” it seems likely she will be back on her feet in the near future. As Green continues to heal, the conversation will turn to whether or not this will have any impact on Netflix’s release plans for Wednesday Season 3. The streamer has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming season, which started production earlier this year back in February. In the past, Wednesday co-creator Alfred Gough has said a 2027 window “would be ideal,” but it remains to be seen if that will pan out. At the time Gough made that comment, the plan was for Wednesday Season 3 to start filming in fall 2025, but the start date got pushed back — and now there’s Green’s injury.

Hopefully, any delays to Wednesday Season 3 will be minor. Naturally, the creative team had to take some time off so they could alter the shooting schedule, but it sounds like a new plan has been ironed out. The Sun‘s report notes that the schedule changes were made “earlier this month,” so now they should be able to move forward and shoot scenes that don’t involve Green. Once the actress is fully recovered, then she can resume her role as Wednesday’s Aunt Ophelia.

It’s unknown how much left of Wednesday Season 3 is there to film — and, more specifically, how much Green had left before her injury. Production has been ongoing for the past four months. Four months is a long time, but as a point of comparison, Wednesday Season 1 was in production From September 2021-March 2022 (six months) and filming for Season 2 took place from May-December 2024 (seven months). Assuming Season 3 is in the same ballpark, there could still be at least a couple of months left. The fact that Green’s injury necessitated a shooting schedule change confirms she still has some scenes left to film, and she’s an important part of Season 3; Aunt Ophelia mysteriously wants Wednesday dead, a dynamic that implies Green has a key role.

As long as there aren’t any setbacks with Green’s recovery, Wednesday Season 3 should be able to remain on track for that targeted 2027 release. Considering how big of a success the series has been for Netflix so far, it’s understandable why the streamer wants it to return sooner rather than later. Now in a post-Stranger Things world (though there are spinoffs that will keep that IP in the spotlight), Netflix doesn’t want its other big genre hit to stay on the shelf for too long.

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