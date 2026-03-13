Every Godzilla & Kong Titan Event Just Mentioned in the Monsterverse’s 82% RT Release

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, episode 3 scatters the show’s heroes, as each tries to deal with the consequences of what they have gone. Godzilla’s new Monsterverse rival, Titan X, has been unleashed on the world. Monarch itself is in disarray, with Apex Cybernetics taking over Outpost 18. Lee and Keiko have a plan, but it’s a desperate one, and meanwhile Tim is working his own angles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tim (rightly) doesn’t trust Apex. He hits upon the bright idea of approaching May, aware of her history with Apex, and encourages her to work her way back into the organization. She does so, and it’s not long before she’s stumbled on the shocking truth that Apex was monitoring them all along. She also stumbles on a major cache of stolen Monarch files, with dates and details attached; the dates reference when reports were filed, not when events actually happened, an important detail that helps figure out what they refer to.

7. The US Government Attempted to Kill Godzilla in 1954

Play video

The first of these files is dated 3/1/1954, and was filed at Castle Bravo, Bikini Atoll. It’s probably the easiest one to interpret, because this matches with Monarch’s first open encounter with one of the Monsterverse’s Titans – Godzilla himself. As seen in Monarch Season 1, Godzilla was goaded to Bikini Atoll, where the U.S. military detonated an atomic bomb in an attempt to kill him. They believed they had been successful, but learned the truth years later.

6. The Events of Kong: Skull Island

It’s not really much of a surprise to learn that Apex know all about the events of Kong: Skull Island, in a report from James Conrad filed on 7/4/1973. The Season 2 premiere revealed Apex and Monarch have now worked together to establish a research base on Skull Island, and Apex would surely have been given all pertinent information. This is one of the files that has likely been collected legitimately.

5. An Unknown Event in London

The next file is much more mysterious. It’s another report from James Conrad, this time dated 11/8/1979 and hailing from London. Nothing particularly monstrous is known to have happened in London in 1979, but it’s possible Legendary’s official Monsterverse timeline – released on social media in 2017 – drops an important clue. This features speculation that the Great Smog of London in 1952 was the result of a Titan flapping its wings, generating an anticyclone that caused pollutants to spread over the city. It’s possible the theory originates from researchers in 1979, explaining Conrad’s report.

We do know London is destined to come under attack by a Titan further on in the Monsterverse timeline (in Godzilla: King of the Monsters). That also raises the possibility a Titan is sleeping somewhere near London, and that it was discovered in 1979. Sadly, May doesn’t open the file to tell us more.

4. A Monarch Mystery in Russia

Maps seen in Monarch Season 1 confirmed the organization had an international presence, with bunkers in the former USSR. It’s not really a surprise, then, that there’s an event listed in the USSR dated 9/10/1984, apparently filed by “Red Monarch” (presumably the name of the Soviet Monarch equivalent). The Titan Amhuluk is known to be hibernating around the Manpupuner Rock Formation, monitored by Outpost 66, and it’s possible this is connected. Alternatively, a different Titan will eventually attack Moscow during King Ghidorah’s rampage.

3. An Unexpected Mothra Reference in Monarch Season 2

One of the most surprising references is to Mothra, with a file dated 4/16/2001 that hails from New York City. It mentions “Titanus Mosura,” the technical name for Mothra, clearly setting up some interesting twists. It’s important to note that the details ascribed to the file do not indicate a Titan appearance, but rather when and where a file was recorded; it’s therefore possible this is about discoveries pertaining to Mothra, rather than an encounter.

2. An Official Monsterverse Comic Just Got A Surprise Nod

Throughout this list, we’ve consistently noted that the details of each file record when and where they were recorded, rather than the encounter itself. This one is the evidence; a call-out to 7/9/2012, with Avery Brooks filing a report related to Skull Island. It’s a direct reference to the official Monsterverse tie-in comic Skull Island: The Birth of Kong, where a retiring Avery Brooks discovered files from his son, Aaron. It detailed his secret trip to Skull Island, which had gone about as well as could be expected. Again, it makes sense for Apex to have these Skull Island-related records.

1. Setup for King Ghidorah

The final file is dated 8/2/2016, and it originates from Outpost 32 in Antarctica. This, of course, is the outpost that is monitoring the sleeping King Ghidorah himself; Apex will eventually manage to use one of Ghidorah’s three heads for their Mechagodzilla project. All this, incredibly, is set up in a brief moment in Monarch Season 2.

What do you think of Monarch Season 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!