Every Confirmed Monsterverse Titan Ahead of Monarch Season 2

We’re just one week out from the debut of Apple TV’s second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which means we’re also just one week away from the eighth installment of the Monsterverse. And much to the delight of kaiju fans, it is something that has been picking up steam since its debut in Godzilla back in 2014. Speaking of kaiju, we’ve met a wide array of them throughout the five movies, Skull Island, and the one season of Monarch released thus far. But will any except for the four we’ve seen in Monarch‘s second season trailer appear? Will we get more Mothra, who had a nice little supporting role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Ghidorah may be dead and buried, but what about Rodan? For that matter, will we ever see live-action incarnations of the Titans shown in the Monsterverse tie-in comic books, like Amhuluk?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will the second season of Monarch have any other surprise Titans in tow? It could be, but even if it’s just the ones we know of, suffice to say this is looking like it is to the Godzilla vs. Kong movies what Captain America: Civil War was to the Avengers movies.

4) Scarabs

image courtesy of apple tv

The first season of Monarch had the toothed, quick Endopedes. It has been confirmed that Season 2 will have a similar little beast called the Scarab.

Yes, the little guy pictured above is no Titan, but Season 1 of Monarch showed that where there are many small Endopedes so too are there big ones, like the one that attacked Anna Sawai’s Cate Randa. There’s one shot in the trailer for Season 2 that features what definitely look like Endopedes scurrying through a soon to be smoke-covered town in pursuit of Wyatt Russell’s (young) Lee Shaw and Mari Yamamoto’s Keiko. So, either those are Scarabs, or Season 2 is going to feature both Endopedes and Scarabs.

3) Godzilla

image courtesy of apple tv

The most recent installment of the Monsterverse just so happens to be the one most recently released, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. So, where did the conclusion of that film leave the Big G? He’s killed Tiamat and called by Kong to join him in his fight against Shimo and, especially, the Skar King.

We get a few shots of Godzilla in the trailer, including one which has him going up against the big bad (who we’ll get to in a little bit). He’s definitely going to have a part to play in Season 2, though it’s doubtful he’ll be as much a focus as he was during the freshman season.

2) Kong

image courtesy of apple tv

Throughout Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire we get a bit of a Son of Kong situation, even if it’s not an actual father-son relationship and the father is far more put-upon than excited. Specifically, we (and Kong) meet little Suko.

Suko is not seen in the trailer for Monarch Season 2, but he was instrumental in helping Kong and Godzilla win the battle. It was Suko who freed Shimo from the Skar King’s control. It would be weird if we don’t get so much as a cameo from the little guy. But we’re definitely getting more Kong, who at the end of The New Empire overtook Skar King’s place as the leader of his tribe. Whereas the first season focused on Godzilla, Kong seems to be the focus in round two. He’s on the season’s poster and he’s more prominently featured in the trailer. Godzilla’s along for the ride, but this appears to be a bit more of the Kong show. Of note is the fact the trailer shows him not in the Hollow Earth but on Skull Island, so it certainly seems likely we’ll see some other big critters there, as we usually do.

1) Titan X

image courtesy of apple tv

The first season of Monarch had the devil-horned Ion Dragon, but it wasn’t around for a particularly long time. Now that Season 1 has done the heavy lifting of fleshing out the ensemble cast, it seems Season 2 is really putting a lot of focus on its big bad, Titan X.

It has tentacles, is about the size of fifty whales, and has a reptilian head. It glows blue throughout and has a pair of irises and pupils in each eye. It’s basically the Kraken from Pirates of the Caribbean and Clash of the Titans if it were combined with, well, Godzilla. It’s the best-designed original kaiju yet, and we can’t wait to see it in its full glory.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 begins airing February 27th on Apple TV and will air continue airing one episode per week until May 1st.

Are you excited for this new season of the Monsterverse show? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!