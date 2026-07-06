The Bear’s 7 Best Cameos & Guest Stars, Ranked

The critically acclaimed run of The Bear reached its conclusion with its fifth season, delivering a definitive ending that wrapped up almost every lingering storyline while providing genuine closure for its deeply flawed protagonists. The creative team bravely subverted television expectations by allowing Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) to permanently step away from the grueling fine-dining industry to heal his trauma, effectively dismantling the toxic cycle that defined the Berzatto family for generations. With Carmy stepping back, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) stepped up as the sole captain of the kitchen, proving her capability to run the establishment without her former mentor’s erratic genius. The series finale managed to balance these massive shifts with emotional scenes, giving characters like Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott) a path toward personal peace after years of relentless chaos.

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Beyond the exceptional performances of its core ensemble, The Bear cemented its cultural legacy by mastering the art of the unexpected celebrity appearance. Throughout its five-season run, the production used its massive popularity to attract A-list talent, deploying them in roles that perfectly matched the chaotic energy of the Chicago restaurant scene. To maintain fairness in ranking the absolute best surprises the series had to offer, this list specifically excludes performers who eventually evolved into recurring presences across multiple seasons. Consequently, monumental guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto, Will Poulter as Chef Luca, and Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto are left out, as their extensive screen time and continuous narrative impact would easily dominate the top spots.

7) Sarah Paulson as Michelle Berzatto

Image courtesy of FX

Sarah Paulson’s Michelle Berzatto gets less screen time than any other entry on this list, appearing only in the Season 2 flashback “Fishes” and the Season 4 wedding episode “Bears,” yet a single piece of advice she gives Carmy in that first appearance ends up shaping the rest of his arc. At the chaotic Christmas dinner, Michelle pulls her younger cousin aside and offers him a place to stay in New York, telling him to “keep his eyes on the motherf***ing prize” as he chases a culinary career. The line is meant as encouragement from someone who wants to see Carmy escape the family’s dysfunction, but it also plants the workaholic mindset that consumes him for the next several seasons and takes him until the finale to finally question.

Paulson is an Emmy winner for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and a longtime star of American Horror Story. These previous roles allow her to play Michelle with the same sharp-tongued confidence she has shown in those projects, giving a Berzatto cousin who shares almost no scenes with the core cast a surprising amount of narrative weight. Her brief return in “Bears,” where she shares an awkward exchange with Donna before leaving early to catch a flight, confirms that Michelle keeps a deliberate distance from the family’s chaos, which is precisely why her involvement in Carmy’s life lands as hard as it does.

6) Brie Larson as Francie Fak

Image courtesy of FX

The constant expansion of the Fak family tree provided some of the most reliable comedic relief throughout the run of The Bear, a trend that peaked with Brie Larson’s Francie Fak. Francie had two full seasons of buildup before ever appearing on screen, mentioned repeatedly by her brothers Neil (Matty Matheson) and Ted as the source of a mysterious, long-simmering feud with Natalie. When Larson finally shows up in Season 4, Episode 7, “Bears,” at Tiff’s (Gillian Jacobs) and Frank’s (Josh Hartnett) wedding, the character immediately sets off a night-long argument with Natalie over grievances the episode never fully explains.

Larson, an Academy Award winner for Room and known to wider audiences as Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, throws herself into the role with genuine comedic commitment, as Francie proves to be every bit as infuriating and intrusive as Sugar claimed, deploying passive-aggressive insults masked by a sickeningly sweet demeanor. Francie’s rivalry with Natalie generates some of the season’s biggest laughs, but the emotional stakes underneath the bickering remain vague even after the credits roll, turning Larson’s performance into a brilliant piece of comic chaos that also expands the Berzatto-Fak universe.

5) Rob Reiner as Albert Schnur

Image courtesy of FX

Rob Reiner had not played a scripted television character in five years before The Bear cast him as Albert Schnur, a business consultant brought in during Season 4 to evaluate the franchise plans that Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) had for The Beef. Schnur first appears in Episode 3, reviewing the spreadsheets and data Ebraheim has assembled, then returns in Episode 5 with an actual proposal that gives the sandwich window a real financial path forward.

Reiner directed The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, and When Harry Met Sally…, and he said he only agreed to the role after Jamie Lee Curtis, his longtime friend and New Girl co-star, convinced him it was worth the trip to Chicago. His performance carries the same warmth that defines his best directing work, treating Ebraheim’s ambitions with a seriousness the character had rarely received from anyone outside the kitchen. Sadly, Reiner died in December 2025, several months after the season aired, which means Schnur’s storyline, along with any chance of a return appearance, ended with him.

4) Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany Jerimovich

Image courtesy of FX

Tiffany Jerimovich first appears seven months pregnant in the Season 2 flashback “Fishes,” a detail that sets up the shared custody arrangement she and Richie navigate for the rest of the series. Jacobs gets a fuller showcase in the following episode, “Forks,” and keeps building the character across eight episodes and three seasons without leaning on the comedic timing that made her a familiar face on Community. Instead, she plays Tiffany with a groundedness that lets quiet resentment and lingering affection coexist, the mark of someone who married into a chaotic family and never fully separated from it even after the divorce.

Jacobs’ approach pays off at the wedding-centric Season 4 episode “Bears,” when Tiffany tells Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) she feared losing the Berzattos entirely once her marriage to Richie ended, since they had become more of a family to her than her own relatives. The exchange is one of the episode’s most affecting moments precisely because Jacobs has spent three seasons underplaying the role rather than performing it for effect.

3) Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee

Image courtesy of FX

Uncle Lee (Bob Odenkirk) spends an entire season of The Bear as an unexplained mystery, introduced only through his link to KBL, the initials stamped on the tomato cans that hid $300,000 left behind for Carmy by his late brother Mikey. Uncle Jimmy eventually explains that KBL stands for Kalinowski, Berzatto, and Lane, tying Lee’s own surname directly to the hidden inheritance and confirming he had some history with the family beyond the holiday dinner where viewers first meet him.

Odenkirk makes Uncle Lee’s first appearance in the Season 2 flashback “Fishes,” locked in a bitter, largely unexplained rivalry with Mikey that culminates in a fork thrown across the family dinner table. Still closely associated with his Emmy-nominated run as Saul Goodman on Better Call Saul, Odenkirk brings wounded energy to Lee that suggests years spent as an outsider despite his closeness with Donna. That backstory finally gets addressed in Season 4’s “Bears,” when Lee tells Carmy that he and Mikey had reconciled after the disastrous Christmas dinner and that Mikey used to speak proudly of his younger brother’s achievements. Odenkirk’s arc gives him more room to work with than almost any other guest performer on this list, turning a family mystery into a genuinely sympathetic figure by the time he exits the story.

2) Joel McHale as Chef David Fields

Image courtesy of FX

“You should be dead” is the line Chef David Fields (Joel McHale) whispers to a young Carmy in a Season 1 flashback, and that single moment of quiet cruelty sets up three seasons of psychological damage the show keeps circling back to. Fields runs the New York restaurant Empire, where Carmy trained under a regime of verbal abuse, and McHale plays the character without ever tipping into cartoonish villainy despite the role’s escalating menace. According to McHale, the character draws on real chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Humm, both known for demanding kitchens, though he has said publicly that Fields’ cruelty goes further than either man’s actual reputation.

Chef David Fields stays faceless enough in the early seasons that some viewers wondered whether he existed only in Carmy’s head. That slow reveal pays off in the Season 3 finale, “Forever,” when Carmy finally confronts Fields directly and gets no apology, only the insistence that his suffering made him an excellent chef. The exchange gives McHale’s guest role a function that goes beyond a single scene, turning Fields into the embodiment of a toxic culinary culture the series has argued against since its first episode.

1) Olivia Colman as Chef Terry

Image courtesy of FX

Ever, the three-Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant run by Chef Andrea Terry (Olivia Colman), earned Colman two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, one for the character’s Season 2 debut in “Forks” and another for her return in Season 3’s “Forever.” Terry is modeled loosely on real chefs Alice Waters and Marcella Hazan, and Colman plays her with a precise leadership style built as a direct counterpoint to the screaming kitchens the series usually depicts.

In The Bear, Chef Terry mentors Carmy earlier in his career and later takes in Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) for a formative stage at Ever, but her most consequential moment arrives in Season 3, when she announces the restaurant’s closure so she can build a life outside the kitchen. That decision reframes an entire season’s anxiety about ambition and burnout through a single supporting character’s choice to walk away entirely on her own terms. Colman delivers the news with the same unshowy conviction she brings to the rest of the role, restrained enough that the Television Academy took notice of it twice.

Which cameo or guest star performance in The Bear was your favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!