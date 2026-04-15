13 Years Ago Today, SyFy’s 3-Season Western Debuted & It Was Cancelled Way Too Soon

SyFy has become the hub of cult-hit fandom by taking some big genre swings that other networks would never sign off on. Sometimes it works out in a big way; other times, it results in crash-and-burn failures. Then there are the series that end up in SyFy limbo, somewhere between a cult hit and a cancellation, and often fall into obscurity even if they don’t deserve to.

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13 years ago today, SyFy premiered a new show, a Western unlike any other. Set on a post-apocalyptic Earth which was both ravaged and radically transformed by a war with several alien species. The last bastion of human civilisation becomes a junction point where all species of human and alien can supposedly co-exist, so long as the “lawkeeper” (sheriff) is there to ensure that law and order are maintained. That turns out to be a monumental undertaking in a town where families of rich elites are feuding, the town government has deep, corrupt secrets, and certain residents turn out to be tied to plots and factions that could reignite the war again.

SyFy’s Defiance Was Taken Out Too Soon

SyFy

On Monday, April 15, 2013, SyFy premiered its sci-fi western, Defiance. The show stars Grant Bowler (Lost, Ugly Betty, True Blood) as Joshua Nolan, a human man who comes to “Fort Defiance” (the former city of St. Louis), the site of the final battle in the “Pale Wars.” Joshua arrives with his adopted daughter Irisa (Stephanie Leonidas), who is a member of the alien race, the Votans; the pair gets embroiled in a murder investigation in an attempt to help the new mayor, Amanda Rosewater (Dexter‘s Julie Benz), who may be getting set up for a big fall. When Nolan (a former “ark hunter” and hero of the “Battle of Defiance”) stops a plot to have the Volge alien race destroy the town, he’s appointed as the new “lawkeeper” of Defiance, with Irisa serving as his deputy.

Defiance was never a major ratings magnet; the show premiered to about 2.7 million viewers per episode, and hovered between 1.5 and 2 million per episode across Season 1, with the finale episode cementing the season’s average at around 2 million per episode. By Season 2, that average dropped to about 1.5 million viewers per episode. By Season 3, it was down to about 1 million viewers, with upwards of an additional million viewers coming from DVR playbacks. That was ultimately the level that Defiance settled on: never crucial appointment viewing for many fans, but a cult-favorite for a dedicated fandom.

SyFy

However, it needs to be said that from the premise down to the setting and characters, show creators Rockne S. O’Bannon, Kevin Murphy (Desparate Housewives), and Michael Taylor (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager) packed Defiance with so much rich sci-fi lore that the series could have gone on for many additional seasons, not to mention follow in the footsteps of Star Trek or Stargate and expand into an entire franchise universe of prequels, sequels, and spinoffs. In fact, many of the harshest criticisms about Defiance come from the assertion that the lore was too dense for casual viewers or even dedicated sci-fi fans to penetrate and engage with. Now, in a world where Game of Thrones is a massive franchise universe, and Apple TV’s Foundation has made it to Season 4, turning Isaac Asimov’s sprawling sci-fi saga into a digestible TV show, Defiance seems more and more like it was ahead of its time.

In addition to Bowler, Leonidas, and Benz, Defiance stars Tony Curran (Underworld: Evolution), Jamie Murray (Gotham), Graham Greene (Dances With Wolves), Mia Kirshner (The L Word, 24), Jesse Rath (CW’s Supergirl), James Murray (Masters of the Air), Anna Hopkins (Shadowhunters, The Expanse), and Nichole Galicia. Guest and recurring stars include Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Lee Tergesen (Weird Science), William Atherton (Ghostbusters), Noah Danby (Shadowhunters, Stargate: SG-1), and many others.

You can currently stream Defiance on Peacock. Let us know your favourite sci-fi shows over on the ComicBook Forum!