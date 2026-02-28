13 Years On, All 100 Episodes of a Criminally Canceled Sci-Fi Show is About to Stream Free

Some fans of this particular series have gone so far as to say it’s the best sci-fi television series of all time, blending crime, science, and drama in a way no other show has. So, in a major move for sci-fi fans and streaming services alike, Pluto TV is adding all 100 episodes of this beloved series for fans to stream for free—which is a very big deal.

Fringe, which debuted in 2008 and is touted as one of the best sci-fi series to date with a critics’ score of 91%, stars Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, and Lance Reddick. The series centers on FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham (Torv), who is assigned to the bureau’s Fringe Division to investigate unusual crimes and occurrences. Also in the division are once-institutionalized scientist Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble), his son, Peter (Jackson), and FBI Junior Agent Astrid Farnsworth (Jasika Nicole). Investigating cases of science gone awry and discovering connections to their own past, the group also comes to discover their own connections to a parallel universe. But as the team solves cases in these interconnected worlds, new discoveries and complications come back to haunt them.

Fringe Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

And that is its superpower, allowing it to embody the legacy of shows like The X-Files while still holding on to a bit of humor amidst its drama. “Genuinely creepy, funny, weird and awesome… The season when Fringe proves once and for all that it belongs up there with Twin Peaks, The Wire, and the middle seasons of Star Trek: TNG,” says critic Charlie Jane Anders, who also called the series “the most daring show on television.” And while the series wasn’t without its bumps in the road, it found its footing and carried on to insane heights of thrilling adventure and character-driven narratives.

What made Fringe such a television powerhouse? “Fringe has more nuance and complexity, more doubt about who’s right or wrong, who will or should win. I don’t want to do spoilers, but the main characters encounter some serious conflicts and doubts. The Walter character wonderfully played by John Noble gives the impression of simple comic relief, but even his character(s) are more complex and conflicted than it appears at first,” says one viewer.

Speaking on the decision to add Fringe to the platform, therefore adding to their robust sci-fi collection, Pluto TV gave a press release, stating, “The addition of the series builds on Pluto TV’s epic lineup of sci-fi content, including all 11 seasons of The X-Files (available on demand and 24/7 on the live channel), which launched on Pluto TV in January of this year. Within its first 30 days on Pluto TV, The X-Files became the platform’s #1 VOD title among Men 35-49 and #3 overall (by hours). In addition to Fringe and The X-Files, Pluto TV boasts a deep library of sci-fi television and movies available on demand and live via its dedicated Sci-Fi category, including Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Stargate SG-1, Doctor Who, and much more.”

Are you looking forward to being able to binge Fringe for free?