1923 Star Teases Things Don't Get Easier in Second Half of the Season

The first half of 1923's first season has been a rough one for the Dutton family and it doesn't sound like things will get any easier when the series returns next month. According to Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel spinoff, things aren't going to get easier for anyone with Spencer heading home in the wake of tragedy back in Montana.

"I can say that he immediately takes action to getting home," Sklenar says about what Spencer does upon learning about events at home (via TVLine). "It doesn't get easier for anybody, I can say that, in classic Taylor Sheridan fashion."

As viewers know, in 1923's third episode, "The War Has Come Home", the Dutton family was ambushed by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), leading to the death of John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) and the attack also left Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) in grave condition. Cara (Helen Mirren) called Spencer home from Africa, but viewers discover in the midseason finale "War and the Turquoise Tide" that Spencer doesn't receive that call for months — and the recently released preview for the back half of the season teased a dangerous journey ahead, something Sklenar has also previously discussed.

"I can say that it's not going to be a joyous homecoming, that's for sure," Sklenar said. "I think Spencer's coming in hot and he's got a lot to handle when he gets home. And it's not going to be an easy journey to get there."

When does 1923 return?

Fortunately for fans, there isn't too much longer to wait before 1923 returns. The series will be back with new episodes on Sunday, February 5th on Paramount+.

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford 1923 also stars Helen Mirren, Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").