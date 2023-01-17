Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return

Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.

The plan is still for the series to return in the summer, but obviously it's going to be difficult to set a premiere date until at least a couple of episodes have been filmed. Audiences, then, could be taken just as surprise as actors with a "hey, everybody! Back soon!" announcement.

"Someone had thrown out March. But that could also be March for the Texas-related things, where all the cowboys are going out to move the cattle," Olivieri told THR. "You don't know the week before sometimes. 'OK, we're moving?' You're like an on-call physician or something. I think COVID had a lot to do with the scheduling for this first segment, which was very wild. They would fly me into Montana for a couple of days, and then I would fly back home. I don't know how it will be next. It was tough to get into that character because it was a lot of stop and go, and I don't feel like I really caught my stride until the end when I stayed there for a couple episodes in a row. I like to be immersed in that space, so my head can get right. It's hard when you have to keep going home and then putting on your hat to say, 'OK, now I'm a rancher.' She's this high-powered executive where all she cares about is power and money. But when I go home and, I'm not that at all!"

