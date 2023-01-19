Yellowstone's Surprising Fan Favorite Also Has the Most Important Job Behind the Scenes

Fans of Paramount Network's Yellowstone have come to love Gabriel Guilbeau as Dutton family chef, Gator, on the popular television series, but as it turns out "Gator" isn't just a character he plays on television. Gator is the name Guilbeau goes by in real life — and he's also the head of craft services on the series as well. Speaking with Delish, Guilbeau explained that while he's been the head of craft services for projects by Taylor Sheridan, he'd never acted before being written into the series.

"I'd never acted before," he said, admitting that he was "shaking in my boots" about the situation.

Guilbeau also said that work on Yellowstone and its associated series are "the hardest show on television" and that he feeds more than 300 people daily — and nearly double that when working on the 1883 prequel, but that he's up for the challenge.

"I've had to cook on the side of a mountain, and bring food even higher up," he said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

When will Yellowstone return with new episodes?

Fans will have a little bit of a wait for the remaining episodes of Season 5 of Yellowstone. Paramount Network released a teaser for the upcoming back half of Season 5, revealing that the series will return sometime this summer. A specific date was not given. Piper Perabo gave an update in a recent interview revealing that the series seemingly hasn't even begun production on the second half of the season, though she did tease that there is a "lot coming".

"There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," Perabo told TV Insider. "I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back.... I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."

Taylor Sheridan already knows how Yellowstone ultimately ends.

While fans — and it seems the stars — are in the dark about how everything ends for Yellowstone, Sheridan on the other hand already knows how it's all going to end. Bentley recently revealed that Sheridan has told him that he knows where he wants it to end.

"He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it," Bentley said. "That was a while ago. I'm sure he didn't know how we were going to get there but he knows how." When asked if some of the Duttons would die by the time Yellowstone concluded, he shrewdly responded, "I'm not a Dutton."

He added, "I don't think he's playing a game here. He does want to see something left for his son. I think he has seen himself [dead] from before the beginning of the season. He's already end-gamed what is happening to him. He knows what's coming and he's trying to get what he can out of it by making some moves and taking opportunities."

"Is he just holding onto power or is he actually trying to do something with the land?" Bentley continued. "I think Jamie has valid questions about a lot of things and that's what's complicated about him. He has a good argument. He doesn't go about it the right way necessarily, or I guess in ways people hate, but it's his way and it's who he is."

The first half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently airing on Paramount Network. The series is on a midseason hiatus with new episodes returning this summer.