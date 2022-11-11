1923: First Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Yellowstone Prequel Released

Yellowstone is becoming one of the biggest television franchises with the show's fifth season returning this week in addition to multiple spinoffs. The limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, but there's still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created world. In addition to the upcoming 6666 and the rumored limited series that will follow the ranch's struggle during the 1940s and the 1960s, the highly-anticipated spinoff 1923 is debuting next month. The new series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and Vanity Fair just shared a first look at their characters from the show.

"The story is told in a very honest and straightforward way. There's no apology for what becomes necessary to do," Ford explained to the outlet. "There's a very strong moral context that's..." Vanity Fair explained that the actor hesitated and chuckled before adding, "Frangible." He continued, "The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment ... It's not just the physical life that's hard. The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom, and the opportunities that they've enjoyed, is a big part of the story. The upcoming Depression and all of the pressures, economic and social, are leading up to this very volatile time in American history."

You can check out some of the images of Mirren and Ford in 1923 below:

(Photo: JAMES MINCHIN III/PARAMOUNT+)

(Photo: JAMES MINCHIN III/PARAMOUNT+)

(Photo: JAMES MINCHIN III/PARAMOUNT+)

When Does Yellowstone: 1923 Premiere?

Last month, Paramount announced that 1923 will officially be debuting on December 18th, exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service. The series will follow a weekly release schedule, much like 1883 last year. In addition to Ford and Mirren, James Badge Dale has also joined the show's cast along with Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, and Julia Schlaepfer.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," executive producer David C. Glasser added.

Yellowstone's fifth season returns on November 13th and 1923 premieres on December 18th.