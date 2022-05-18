Yellowstone Spinoff 6666 Moving From Paramount+ to Paramount Network

✖





Yellowstone is getting a spinoff named 6666 on Paramount Network. Today, a big Paramount upfront presentation announced a ton of new content. The Paramount+ standout Yellowstone has been getting a lot of spinoff content lately, and 6666 is the latest twist in the series. Taylor Sheridan told fans and shareholders about the move to migrate the spinoff from Paramount+ to Paramount Network. Basically, release strategies are still a fluid concept in the streaming era. Each company has to figure out the best venue to debut their product. Bolstering the Paramount Network lineup with a beloved show's spinoff seems like a good bet. 6666 focuses on the push and pull behind the scenes to raise livestock. There's only one way to the top of the cowboy world, and that's through power.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming wrote in a statement announcing 1932. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

"While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of [Paramount's] differentiated model," added Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

Here's a description for Yellowstone on Paramount+: "Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton's property is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park."

Are you excited about the spinoff? Let us know down in the comments!